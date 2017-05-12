It was meant to be an innocent description of their mum. It turned very, very NSFW.

Sometimes, spelling is hard.

Especially if you’re a Year 1 student and you’re trying to write the perfect description of your mum for Mother’s Day.

Usually, a bit of incorrect spelling doesn’t really change the meaning of what you’re trying to say.

Unfortunately, Little Johnny (not their real name, but let’s roll wth it) wasn’t so lucky.

His teacher shared an image of a school assignment on Reddit, showing that a spelling error can lead to all kinds of NSFW hilarity.

The Year 1 students were tasked with filling in a worksheet describing their mums. Sounds simple enough, right?

"My mum is 13 years old," the student writes, even though that definitely seems just a little inaccurate.

"She has brown eyes and black hair."

Cool. We're doing well so far, Johnny.

Johnny's mum works on a computer, apparently, but here's the kicker: she also enjoys eating "penus".

via GIPHY

Clearly, little Johnny meant to write "peanuts". At least, we hope that's what he's aiming for...

Either way, this is a Mother's Day dedication that is sure to go down in this family's history.

