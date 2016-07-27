News
news

Tragic reports Stuart Kelly's death was triggered by bullying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuart Kelly reportedly took his own life after copping relentless abuse for campaigning in favour of Sydney’s unpopular lock out laws.

After his “best friend” and brother, 18-year-old Thomas, was killed in a one-punch attack in Sydney’s Kings Cross in 2012, the Kelly family launched a foundation to call for tighter restrictions to combat alcohol-fuelled violence.

Friends told the Daily Telegraph Stuart’s efforts for The Thomas Kelly Foundation resulted in “endless hate mail” and bullying, which may have contributed to his death.

His body was found on Sydney’s northern beaches on Monday.

Stuart was 14 when his brother died after a night out with his girlfriend.

Thomas suffered a traumatic brain injury caused by a random punch to the head by a heavily intoxicated stranger.

Stuart Kelly speaks about losing his brother (post continues after video):

“I look back at that moment: I was 14 years old, I was told by a stranger that my brother, my best friend, was going to die. Those few words would change my life forever,” Stuart said at a gala dinner for the foundation last year.

“Tom never deserved to die that night, it was not meant to be his time; in fact I now believe that it could and should have been avoided.

“Our family lost a son and brother.”

After graduating from the The King’s School, Stuart spent just two days at Sydney University studying marine biology before withdrawing from his course.

According to the Daily Mail, close family friends said he was “the victim of bullying, torment and endless hate mail as a result of the lockout laws’ enactment.”

He slept only one night at St Paul’s College before his withdrawal from university.

Executive manager of the college Derek Watt said management had “no knowledge of bullying” but are currently investigating the allegations.

“We are deeply distressed at what has happened,” he said.

Feature image via The Project

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636. 

Tags: australian-news , current-affairs , lockout-laws , news-3 , nsw

