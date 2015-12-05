10 struggles of having big thighs.

We all come in different shapes and sizes.

Some of us are tall. Some of us are short. Some of us are D cups. Some of us are A cups. And, of course, some of us have small thighs… and some of us have big thighs.

No matter your size, you should embrace your body and flaunt what you got. And if what you got is thighs, then flaunt them girl. After all, thick thighs are strong thighs, and strong IS the new skinny. I mean, what is a thigh gap anyway? As the quote says “if your thighs touch, you are one step closer to becoming a mermaid” so there’s also that.

Maybe you got your thighs from years of dance and other activities in which you constantly were doing exercises to make your legs stronger… or maybe you were ~born with it~ … Whatever the case, you’ve got dem thighs.

Here are 10 struggles every lady with thick thighs probably understands:

1. Your pants always fall down so by default, you hate pants. You need to buy a size that fits your thighs which means the pants will be way too big everywhere else, and you’ll end up pulling them up alllll day long. Not even a belt can save you.

2. Rompers? Nahhhh. Those are obviously just for tall people with lanky legs.

3. Wearing shorts. Just the act of wearing shorts in general is terrifying to you. In order to find shorts that actually fit around your thighs without cutting off your circulation, you have to go up a size, which is just not okay. Same goes for spandex shorts… or soffee shorts. Soffee shorts were okay though because they left room for your thighs to breathe as long as, again, you went a size up. Thank god for the invention of high wasted yoga pants.

4. Chaffing. A thigh gap was never in the cards for you so your thighs tough each other when in shorts or a dress… and they chaff. They chaff so bad. Just thinking about the rash that will appear on your inner thighs when summer rolls around makes you cringe. Help.

5. Running. Due to chaffing and the constant slapping of your thighs against one another, running can get real annoying real fast.

6. You often find yourself comparing your thighs to thighs of the opposite sex. And when a guy has smaller thighs than you (which is pretty standard), you immediately want to curl up in a ball and lose three pounds.

7. Bikinis. Even if the rest of your body is tiny and fit, exposing your bare thighs to the world is still your nightmare. And finding the perfect bottoms? It’s not easy. It’s actually the worst.

8. The “Hot Dogs or Legs” Game. Your thighs will never look like hot dogs, no matter what Instagram filter you use. Turkey sausage on the other hand…

9. Crossing your legs. The bigger the thighs, the harder it is to cross your legs. This the ultimate big thigh struggle. Even if you CAN cross your legs, chances are it’s not comfortable. The real struggle: when you want to cross your legs but there is a surface (for example: a table) stopping you from doing so because you need to lift your leg higher than that surface. Also, deciding what to do with your legs at a job interview. Or any time you’re wearing a dress. The struggle is real people. Don’t be embarrassed.

10. Waiting for thighs to have their moment. Big butts had a moment. Big boobs had a moment. Even big arms had a moment (strong is better than skinny!). Now what about big thighs?! When are they going to have a moment?

Samantha is a 20-something writer from Boston, Massachusetts who enjoys spending money on coffee, wine, and bare class. A couple years ago she started her blog to help 20-somethings navigate life after college and beyond. If Carrie Bradshaw and Mindy Kaling had a child together, it would probably be her. You can follow her on twitter and Facebook.