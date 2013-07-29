Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

Stephen Hume is still on the run after allegedly abducting his child. Stephen Hume is still on the run after allegedly abducting his child. 1. A father who is on the run from authorities after allegedly abducting his 8-month-old son last week, has told Channel Nine news he is “innocent”. Twenty-four-year-old Steven Hume denies that he entered the home of his son’s 16-year-old mother with a knife. Hume told the television network that he would be handing himself into police but wanted to make contact with a lawyer first.

2. Television chef, Nigella Lawson is reportedly threatening to sue a PR practitioner named Richard Hillgrove, who has claimed that photos showing Lawson’s husband Charles Saatchi publicly assaulting her, were a stunt.

Despite these threats of legal action, Hillgrove has refused to take down a blog post in which he wrote: “The notion that a paparazzi photographer would be allowed to stick a camera lens through the window of Scotts of Mayfair for over 30 minutes and photograph a ‘domestic attack’ made in full light of day with passing waiters, management and customers is preposterous.”