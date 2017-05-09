"He didn't even get to see us get married." Son of Bali 'murder' victim speaks.

The family of an Australian man whose bloodied body was found inside a rented Bali villa is preparing to fly to Indonesia as police investigate whether he was fatally assaulted.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing the family with consular assistance.

The body of 63-year-old Perth man Stephen Richardson was found with several wounds to his arm, forehead and cheeks on Monday afternoon after friends couldn’t contact him, police in Bali said say.

South Denpasar Police said the “first possibility” is that he died as the result of an assault.

Nine News reports a murder investigation is currently underway (post continues after video…):

“The victim also had a habit of drinking alcohol … so there is a possibility that the victim died due to be drunk and falling and hitting glass,” police said in a statement.

“I will not stop until I know what really happened because it’s very clear someone took him from us,” Mr Richardson’s son Ben Richardson told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“I am fuming, he didn’t even get to see us get married or have kids.”

The man moved to Bali about three months ago and was renting a villa in the popular seaside town of Sanur.

Police said Mr Richardson's friend reported last seeing him drinking at a local bar on Saturday night.

When the man's friend made several unsuccessful attempts to contact him he went to the man's villa, only to find it locked.

Fearing for his safety, he went with the villa's owner to the property, at around 4.20pm local time on Monday before jumping the fence and noticing a splatter of blood near the porch.

From outside he could see the man lying naked on his bed and called out to him but received no response.

The house was locked and there was broken glass from a cabinet inside the villa.

"On the floor of the middle room there were a lot of dried blood spots," police said.

Forensic testing of the blood found within the property is being undertaken, as is an autopsy.

A knife has also been collected as evidence, police say.

Police said the man is also believed to have had a history of heart disease.