Stephen Collins admits ”I did something terribly wrong”.

In an interview being labeled as #sorrynotsorry the actor many of us remember as being the kindly pastor and father in the hit 1990’s show 7th Heaven, Stephen Collins has admitted he sexually abused three underage girls.

This confession, which comes on the back of a leaked tape alleging the events several months ago, was made to People Magazine.

The interview, which is published in the US on Friday, details three victims who were abused over a 20-year time span.

People writes “In vivid detail, Collins explains how there were three victims from 1973 to 1994.”

In a statement victims groups have said is “not good enough” he makes it clear “I have not had an impulse to act out in any such way” in the last 20 years.

In his lengthy statement he says:

“Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since. I’ve decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist’s or my knowledge or consent.” “On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32, and 40 years ago. The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth.”

Mamamia previously reported that Stephen Collins was exposed for this abuse when recordings of a confession he made during a marriage counselling session with now estranged wife Faye Grant were released to TMZ.

reports Collins made the disturbing claims two years ago.

The actor was unaware of the recording being made, but according to TMZ it is legal in California to secretly record conversations to gather evidence against a person who has committed a violent felony.

According to reports one victim, an 11-year-old relative of his estranged wife went to police about the abuse, which allegedly took place over a decade ago.

TMZ reports that the actor allegedly told his wife during the sessions he had exposed himself to several underage girls.

TMZ wrote at the time:

“You hear Collins flatly confess to molesting an 11-year-old New York girl — a relative of his first wife — saying, “There was one moment of touching where her hand, I put her hand on my penis.” He also acknowledges exposing himself to the girl “a couple of times” … he says when she was 11, 12 and 13. Grant asks, “When you exposed yourself … did you have an erection?” He responds, “No, I mean, no. Partial, maybe I think.”

At least two other young victims are allegedly named in the tape, both aged between 12 and 13 at the time.

In the recording he tells his wife that he did try to apologise to one of the young girls after the alleged abuse.

In his People Magazine interview Collins spoke of this apology

“I did have an opportunity to do so with one of the women, 15 years later. I apologized and she was extraordinarily gracious,” said Collins, who remains in a divorce battle with his ex wife, FayeGrant.

“But after I learned in the course of my treatment that my being direct about such matters could actually make things worse for them by opening old wounds, I have not approached the other two women, one of whom is now in her 50s and the other in her 30s.”

Stephen Collins played Pastor Eric on 7th Heaven during 1996 and 2007 – during these years he starred with several children series including Jessica Biel who was a teenager at the time.

The case has disturbing similarities to that of Australian actor Robert Hughes who was jailed for 10 years for sexually or indecently assaulting five girls between 1985 and 1990. The victims were aged between seven and 15 years old at the time of his offences.

Further details are expected to come to light when Collins does a TV interview with a Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric which will stream on Yahoo! and air Friday on US current affairs show 20/20.