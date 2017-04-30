The latest jewellery trend you'll be seeing on brides everywhere.

Pinterest – the ultimate destination to catalogue style inspiration – has released its 2017 trend report, which indicates the popularity of particular trends by measuring how often they’re searched for on the site.

When it comes to weddings, the report says 2017 is “all about personalisation and having fun,” outlining 24 trends that have grown substantially in the last year, from navy blue suits for groomsmen, to sentimental tattoos for the bride and groom.

But one of the stand outs is statement earrings – the newest approach to bridal jewellery.

Searches for statement earrings are up by 67 per cent in the last year, and a quick peek at bridal looks for the past few seasons makes it clear why.

Understated hair and makeup with bold earrings are everywhere. They’re flattering and can be the perfect way to complement a unique or traditional dress.

Intricate patterns, striking designs, and creative combinations of materials can make earrings as big a statement as a wedding dress – and just as personalised.

The other trends spotted by Pinterest included greenery rather than flowers to adorn tables, dusty pink for invitations, off-the-shoulder shapes for gowns and patterns rather than solid colours for bridesmaids dresses.

Wedding style is definitely transitioning into a more low-key, versatile space, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for these trends in the months to come.