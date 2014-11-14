Stars confirmed for Australia's first 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!'

And we have a few suggestions for who else should be included.

Channel Ten has announced that comedian Julia Morris and vet Dr. Chris Brown have signed up to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! when it comes to our screens in 2015.

The program will take 10 big-name celebrities and drop them in the middle of the South African rainforest to compete in a series of daring and disgusting tasks to be king or queen of the jungle. Hilarity is said to ensue.

Chris, 36, spoke to The Herald Sun about why he was chosen for the role.

“Part of the reason I’m sure that I’m there is I am the closest thing Channel Ten has to an animal handler on the book,” he joked. “If a stray leopard or a black mamba was to wander into the camp, they won’t need to call anyone because I will already be there.”

The show has been hugely popular in the UK running for almost 12 years and 14 seasons. The program also has versions in seven other countries including the US, France, Germany, Sweden and India.

The TV show has had many memorable, and many more forgettable, celebrities take part including Peter Andre and Katie Price who fell in love while filming.

No other Aussie celebs have signed up for the show but we have a few suggestions for who would make great television viewing.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see who we think should be on Australia’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!