The new Stan Original Series Scrublands, based on the best-selling book, is coming your way.

The upcoming Stan Original Series Scrublands has officially gone into production, meaning the compelling new crime show is one step closer to appearing on our screens.

The new Stan series centers on the story of a charismatic young priest who one day opens fire on his congregation and kills five parishioners.

The series is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Chris Hammer, which won the 2019 CWA Dagger New Blood Award for Best First Crime Novel.

Chris Hammer, author of Scrublands. Image Stan.

Scrublands stars Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS) and Bella Heathcote (The Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, The Stan Original Film Relic) with Jay Ryan (It Chapter Two, Top of the Lake).

Scrublands takes place one year after a brutal public slaying carried out by the priest (Jay Ryan) in the isolated country town of Riversend. Investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) then intends to write a feature story on the first anniversary of the murders.

But what he finds after digging around is that the story he's been told is not exactly the truth.

Quickly, the narrative presented begins to fall apart and he finds himself racing against time to uncover what really led to the events of that fateful day.

Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan. Image: Stan.

The cast also includes Zane Ciarma (Neighbours), Adam Zwar (Squinters), Victoria Thaine (Nowhere Boys), Robert Taylor (The Newsreader), Stacy Clausen (True Spirit), Genevieve Morris (Stan Original Series No Activity) and newcomer Ella Ferris.

"From the moment we opened Chris Hammer’s ripping page-turner, we knew Scrublands was destined to be a must-watch crime series," Easy Tiger Founder Ian Collie and CEO Rob Gibson said in a statement.

"In the masterful hands of director Greg McLean, writer [and] producer Felicity Packard and writers Kelsey Munro and Jock Serong, and producer David Redman, Scrublands will be an unmissable TV event for rusted-on Chris Hammer fans and everyone else alike."

The Stan Original Series Scrublands is directed by Greg McLean, written by Felicity Packard, Kelsey Munro and Jock Serong, produced by Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, David Redman, Felicity Packard with Executive Producers Michael Healy and Andy Ryan from the 9Network and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.



The Stan Original Series Scrublands is now in production.

Feature Image: Stan.