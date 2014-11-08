It's hot. In every sense. All the fashions of Stakes Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
It’s the last day of Spring Racing Carnival. Milliners everywhere are breathing a sigh of finger-bleeding relief.
Today is Stakes Day, also known as ‘family day’. Are you picturing babies with baby-fascinators? Not so much.
But there were some adult-sized fascinators. And there were dresses. Oh, there were dresses.
‘Tis a fine day at the Flemington Racecourse with Melbourne experiencing it’s warmest spring day so far, 34 degrees the expected top.
Despite the summer-y temperatures, the celebrities kept it cool.
Get your final races fix here:
Tags: celebrity , fashion