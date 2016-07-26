News
news

At least 15 killed, up to 45 injured in stabbing attack at Japanese disabled facility.

At least 15 people have been killed and up to 45 injured by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in Japan, Japanese media reported.

Police in Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 kilometres south-west of Tokyo, have arrested a man in his 20s, Kyodo said.

Japanese media said staff called police at 2:30am local time on Tuesday with reports of a man armed with a knife on the grounds of the sprawling Tsukui Yamayuri Garden facility.

A man handed himself over at a police station half an hour later and said: “I did it”, a spokesman at Kanagawa Prefecture Police said.

Asahi Shimbun reported that the suspect was quoted by police as saying “I want to get rid of the disabled from this world”.

More to come.

From Twitter:

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here

