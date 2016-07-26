At least 15 people have been killed and up to 45 injured by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in Japan, Japanese media reported.

Police in Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 kilometres south-west of Tokyo, have arrested a man in his 20s, Kyodo said.

Japanese media said staff called police at 2:30am local time on Tuesday with reports of a man armed with a knife on the grounds of the sprawling Tsukui Yamayuri Garden facility.

A man handed himself over at a police station half an hour later and said: “I did it”, a spokesman at Kanagawa Prefecture Police said.

Asahi Shimbun reported that the suspect was quoted by police as saying “I want to get rid of the disabled from this world”.

