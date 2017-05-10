Partner of pregnant blogger killed in Thailand shares grief after telling her 5-yo son.

The boyfriend of a pregnant blogger who was killed in Thailand has shared how her “spirit” has told him not to blame himself.

Danny Glass was riding a scooter with his British girlfriend Sophie Rose on the back when a truck crashed into their rear, leaving Rose with fatal head injuries. Glass had pulled out of the motorcycle lane to get around a parked car.

The 29-year-old described how he then faced the devastating task of telling the 41-year-old’s son, who Rose is known for breastfeeding, that his mum was not coming back.

“There’s a lot of people having to go through this pain but the person I feel sorry for the most is her little boy Shaye who’s five years old,” he said in a YouTube video.

“I had to explain to him that his mum was dead and that she isn’t coming back.”

Rose, who was a vocal advocate for breastfeeding children until they were eight years old, was six months pregnant with Glass’ child. The family had been living in Thailand.

Glass spoke of the “nightmare” he was living and also communicating with Rose’s spirit in the nine-minute video uploaded to his YouTube channel Sun Fruit Dan on May 8.

The video showed Glass struggling with the incident he witnessed firs- hand and walked away from with only minor injuries.

“I still have the blood over my shoes now.”

“It’s just f***ed up. And all I keep seeing is that image go through my head over and over and over and over. It just won’t stop.

“I miss her so much, it’s like is this a dream. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare.”

Earlier Glass broke the news to friends and family on Facebook.

“I do not have access to all of her friends or family members so if you know any of them please notify them that this has happened.”