Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Sophie Monk says there’s a downside to taking your clothes off and posing in front of a room of people

Ahead of the airing of the first Bachelorette episode, Sophie Monk has spoken about that time she posed for Playboy magazine topless.

Describing the moment as being like a bad dream, Monk told Tea With Jules host Jules Sebastian she had just one regret about the shoot: the heater was on too high.

"You know when your nipples are really warm nipples?," she asked the YouTube series host. "Usually they are always erect... but it was really warm so they looked... very 70s."

We... think we know exactly what she means.

The 37-year-old said at first she was a little alarmed by the experience, but she soon was having a great time.

"You know when you’re in a dream and all of a sudden you look down and your clothes aren’t on?" she asked.

"The first time you’re taking it [clothes] off, you’re like really? But by the end you’re so relaxed.

"I always thought Vogue and Playboy... they are two of the biggest magazines growing up for me. So I was like ‘why not’?"

2. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split. Apparently. Maybe

In the world of celebrity magazines, celebrity "splits" can often be false starts. Occasionally though, the insider source turns out to be an actual credible source (as opposed to the writer the desk over).

So that's why we're going to take news that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have separated with a grain of salt (or maybe a whole shaker).

A source "exclusively confirmed" to Us Weekly that the couple have been heading for a break up for months and have now called it a day on their near-decade-long relationship.

"She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto," the insider said. "They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.

"They are completely, officially done."

So far, neither the pair nor their reps have said anything to confirm or deny these reports.

The couple met on the set of the film Jumper and share two-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

3. One pair of shoes from Rihanna's fashion line is confusing absolutely everyone

There's nothing wrong with an 80s fashion comeback, but there is something wrong with these.

Rihanna revealed her latest Fenty x Puma collaboration last week and the whole world is freaking out about one thing in particular.

HEELED THONGS.

Alongside some very tight sweatpants Rhianna's latest collection showcased a pair of "heeled thongs" and they appear to have caused quite an uproar.

How dare she try something risky and innovative in the fashion world? I mean that's unheard of.

The shoe features a thick ankle strap , a thong front and a blocked heel. Interesting. I suppose they would make for the perfect beach to club attire.

It's futuristic and the combo of a heel and a thong might just take over the world, so get ready.

4. Melissa McCarthy's "new film" was actually made 10 years ago

Melissa McCarthy has a new comedy premiering this November called Cook Off.

It's a mockumentary style movie set in the world of amateur chefs, which will fit right in with the world’s current collective love affair for reality cooking shows.

Turns out though, her ‘new’ movie, isn’t so new after all.

Cook Off was actually made ten years ago in 2007, but never made it off the hotplate.

In 2007 (which simultaneously feels like last year, but also ten lifetimes ago) McCarthy was still pretty much only known as loveable Sookie on Gilmore Girls. People in entertainment have speculated the film's release was put on hold because McCarthy didn’t quite have the cache to pull off a feature movie beyond limited screenings at film festivals.

Now that the 47-year-old star is a bigger name, they’re giving a global release a red hot go, and based on the official poster, looks like it has a campy Wet Hot American Summer vibe.

Jada Pinkett Smith is not a Scientologist, thanks for asking

Guys, Leah Remini wants Jada Pinkett Smith to be a Scientologist. Like, really badly.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the King of Queens actress and former-Scientologist-gone-rogue insisted her fellow actress, Pinkett Smith, is most definitely into Scientology, placing her firmly in the church's celebrity gang.

"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time," she said, we presume, with great vigour.

In a lengthy series of Twitter posts, Pinkett Smith shut down Remini's persistent claims - which we should mention started after they disagreed about the weird nature of a game of hide-and-seek at Tom Cruise's house.

Yep.

After referencing her dabbling in Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism, she made the point that being interested and occasionally participating in a religious practice does not mean you subscribe to that religion.

"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist," she said.

Honestly, we really don't care either way. If Pinkett Smith could just get her husband to release another rap album, we'd be happy with that.