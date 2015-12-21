News
entertainment

Sophie Monk thought she was making out with her celebrity crush... She wasn't.

It’s a tale straight out of a rom com.

Model/actress/radio host Sophie Monk was egged into telling a rather embarrassing story on Kiis FM’s Summer Fling this morning.

“It still makes me cringe,” she said.

You can watch Sophie Monk tell her cringe-worthy story here:

Full of confidence, Monk sneaks into the surfer’s room, and they start making-out. In the dark. As you do.

“And I’m like, ‘I’ve always liked you Kelly,’ and I hear this, ‘Kelly?'”

Monk’s mystery snogging partner was not in fact the multiple world title winning surfer… but his roommate.

“He turned on the light. I was in a bed bunk… I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I lost it,” she said. Turns out Monk’s mate was only the world number four professional surfer.

A lesson learned. Don’t kiss strangers in dark rooms, especially if you’re not 100% certain your intended pash-partner is actually present.

