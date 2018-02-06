Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

1. Sophie Monk admits to staging paparazzi shots with Stu Laundy.



Oh my god, say it ain’t so.

Our indisputable belief in reality TV love is being shaken after Sophie Monk has admitted to upping their lovey-dovey ante with Stu Laundy for the paparazzi.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 9’s A Current Affair, she admitted to playing up their romance for the media.

“Every day I was getting burnt for not being affectionate, so there’s paparazzi at the airport and I was like, ‘kiss me’,” she said.

“But I definitely did that for the paparazzi, I could see them.”

Speaking to reporter Leila McKinnon she said that she felt under-pressure after fans questioned the ‘legitimacy’ of their relationship.

Monk even admits to staying longer than she should have.

“I gave it my best shot, I didn’t go in this half-arsed, I went in full and ready to commit,” she said.

“[I] wanted it to work for everyone,” she says.

Watch the full interview on A Current Affair from 7pm tonight.

2. Anthony Mundine’s comments on I’m a Celebrity last night left viewers furious.

There are some things you don’t say on a nationally-syndicated reality TV show, things that are overtly sexist and offensive to 50% of the population.

Things like, “She can wear a dress … not a short skirt, not above the knees. That is just the way I am, it is the way I feel, the way I think,” when speaking about women.

And yet, for boxer Anthony Mundine, it’s just another day in the office *cough* jungle. Speaking to fellow contestant Jackie Gilles – who spends her non-jungle time as a Real Housewife of Melbourne, Mundine tried to justify his views as he believed it was his job to “protect your woman.”

“You don’t want other men having prerogative thoughts about your girl or your daughter,” he said.

Viewers watching from home weren’t too impressed either.

Mundine is known for his traditional Muslim values and before going on the show told News Corp that he doesn’t believe in homosexuality, abortion or contraception.

We have a feeling this won’t be the last of his controversial comments.

3. Apparently we’re in for a DOUBLE cheating scandal on Married at First Sight.



Oh wow. Oh wow. Oh wow.

Apparently there’s going to be not one but two cheating scandals on this season of Married At First Sight.

Word on the street is that groom Troy – you may remember him from the teeth brushing/ tuna eating/ teeth brushing incident – has already moved on with Carly.

In case you missed it, Troy fake married Ashley the flight attendant earlier this week and Carly fake married millionaire “I only fly first class” Justin on last night’s episode.

The two have since been seen getting a lil’ cosy in a Melbourne park. As you do.

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other and clearly didn't care who saw them," a, quite frankly, pervy onlooker told New Idea.

"They enjoyed a romantic picnic before Carly climbed on top of Troy," they continued, "There was lots of groping and kissing it was really full on!".

If that's not enough cheating scandal goodness for you, in a new MAFS preview Davina seems to have set her sights on Dean.

Davina fake married Ryan but she hates him because he hates oysters and doesn't love her enough... even though she finds him annoying.

And Dean fake married Tracey, who he was really into until she spoke.

The pair apparently locked eyes as soon as they sat down at the first dinner party and soon after allegedly started sending flirty text messages to each other.

It all sounds very scandalous and we can't bloody wait.

4. Travis Scott has celebrated the birth of his "new rager." He means his baby daughter.



While the world fixated on Kylie Jenner's birth announcement, it would appear we all may have forgotten about the other main player in this game: Travis Scott.

You know, the dad.

While Jenner released a few hundreds words and an 11-minute video, Scott kept things... concise.

How very eloquent.

Congratulations to the musician on his, well, "new rager".

5. Fans spotted something suspicious in the Spice Girls' reunion photo.



The Spice Girls are making a comeback - but as this was approximately the 50 billionth time we've heard this (with disappointing follow-through each time), fans were far more concerned with a small detail in the photo announcing their reunion.

Behind a smiling Posh, Ginger, Baby, Scary and Sporty Spice in a snap on Victoria Beckham's Instagram appeared to be another kind of 'spice' altogether.

Yep, what appears to be a suspicious-looking line of white powder can be clearly seen on one of the women's phones - causing many to suggest the Spice Girls need a little something extra to get them pepped up these days.

Bring on the 'Snorty Spice' jokes.

A "source" told The Sun it's just, "the reflection from flickering candles in the dimly-lit kitchen," but since this speculation is already threatening to shatter the wholesome image of our beloved childhood icons, we're just going to leave it at that.