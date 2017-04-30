Sophie Cachia's birthday cake for her son is potentially the best we've ever seen.

In the stakes that are making sure you nail your toddler’s birthday party, it seems the marker of a great party all comes down to one thing: the cake. With the rise of social media, and the sprinkling of many-an-Instagram account boasting the ability to bake cakes that look like real living things, birthday cakes don’t look like birthday cakes anymore. Just ask Sophia Cachia. The mum-of-two and blogger is celebrating her first child’s third birthday today (and her third of being A Young Mummy) and has the perfect cake to kick off the occasion.

The cake – which looks more like a Thomas the Tank Engine play set than something that’s edible – was made by Melbourne cake decorator Matisse Cakes. It certainly has some high-profile fans, too, with Zoe Foster-Blake commenting, “Sodoriffic” which was something we 100 per cent understood and absolutely didn’t have to google. (Sodor used in the Thomas and Friends television series. Ahem.) Happy Sunday, here’s hoping this didn’t make you too hungry.