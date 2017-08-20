"I’ve poo’d, haven’t I?" Sophie Cachia has shared her very honest birth story.

Sophie Cachia gave birth to her daughter, Florence, in January this year and now she’s finally had time to sit down and write about the experience in all its painful, sweaty, poo-y glory.

The Young Mummy posted a lengthy blog on her website on Friday, giving her followers the full rundown of the birth.

She starts off by saying that despite “the pain, the fear, the poo, the recovery, the glory” she had a wonderful birthing experience.

Cachia goes on to say that there’s a lot of negative birth stories going around, so she wants to share her positive experience.

“YES it does hurt, YES I was terrified at times, YES my recovery SUCKED second time around compared to first – but you know what? My labour was pretty straight forward and I left hospital 13 hours later with a gorgeous baby girl in my arms. How blessed I am.”

She had been booked in to be induced on the January 21 but by the 13th, she’d had enough.

“I was that crazy overdue pregnant woman googling EVERY possible natural induction technique,” she writes.

Cachia admits she bathed in Clary Sage Oil, ate a whole pineapple, and even had sex – all with the hope of inducing labour.

“I instructed Jaryd to go into the bathroom for some alone time with himself and his… hand. They say that sex brings on a baby, when in fact I learnt it’s actually the semen itself that can have an impact,” she writes.

“Sex was literally the last thing on my mind, so as I got in position on hands and knees, whilst eating an apple and watching Suits, Jaryd came from behind and did what he needed to do. Literally.”

Later that night Cachia started to experience “light, irregular” contractions and by 9am the next morning she was in labour.

She then quietly laboured at home with Jaryd for about five hours before heading to her mum’s house.

“This is where a lot of you would have watched me documenting it on snapchat. From dancing, to bouncing on a ball, to cuddling and smooching Bobby head to toe – it was a really nice time.”

After eight hours, Jaryd called the midwife and they headed to the hospital.

“The next hour is all quite hazy because I had a human body making her way out of me, but the walk up to the delivery ward was a beautiful type of HELL. I went from 4cm-10cm in just under 2 hours.

“One half of my brain was working on overdrive to talk myself through the excruciating pain I was experiencing, and the other half of my brain was doing backflips and cartwheels because I knew we were SO close to meeting our baby.”

But then after four failed attempts at an epidural, Cachia felt a little bit less positive. She grabbed Jaryd’s face and said, “I can’t do this Jaryd. I CANNOT possibly do this. Don’t make me do this. Don’t let them do this to me. I won’t be able to do it”.

Jaryd replied, “You can do it Soph. You ARE doing it”.

On the fifth attempt, the epidural worked and then the midwife burst her waters for her.

Then she smelt something…

“I did the old ‘sniff sniff’ and I just knew it. ‘I’ve poo’d, haven’t I?’ I said. Everyone’s face looked down and they all politely nodded.”

The pushing began at 7.30pm and after a few minor complications, little Florence entered the world.

“It was a fanny!! A real little fanny! Yes, I grew up in a household of 4 sisters so we did and still do refer to them as a fanny. AND I HAD A FANNY! Betty was here. My husband’s smile will forever be implanted in my memory,” she writes.

“I’ve never seen that smile before. But Betty soon became Missy who soon became Florence and now I have the most gorgeous seven-month old baby girl whose brother has nicknamed Flossy.”

Cachia finished off her post by warning parents not to name their baby 20 seconds after it comes out… and not to announce it to the world until you’re 100 per cent sure.

You can read the full story on Sophie’s blog.

