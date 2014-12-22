The Block baby is here.

Congratulations to the new parents.

Dale and Sophie, former The Block contestants, have welcomed a baby!

They posted the first photo of their baby boy on their Facebook page.

In case that is too tiny, the caption reads:

"Our beautiful baby boy Van Byron Vine was born last week and is absolute perfection."

So adorable.

We were introduced to Sophie and Dale in 2012 on Season 5.

But Dale came back for round 2 with best friend Brad in Season 8 Fans vs Favourites.

The couple announced they were expecting earlier this year with this beautiful photo.

