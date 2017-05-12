Since it dropped last month, Netflix’s Girlboss series has hooked viewers and sparked hundreds of think pieces..

But while the drama is entertaining, it’s not entirely fictional – it’s “very loosely based” on the real story of entrepreneur or ‘Girlboss’ (she coined the term) of Sophia Amoruso, played by Britt Robertson.

Now the real-life Nasty Gal founder, who was also an Executive Producer for the show, has spoken about what it feels like watching her story unfold on screen.

There was one moment in particular that the 33 year old says was uncomfortable to watch back.

"One part that really gets me is episode 13. We’ve just launched the website and we’re having the party," she told The Guardian.

"The camera pans in on my character and you see that she’s alone. That’s a feeling that I’ve experienced a lot. When you are the founder, you’re not everyone’s friend. You’re not a peer."

Founded in 2006, Amoruso's online fashion store Nasty Gal was pulling in revenues of almost US$28 million by 2011, and in 2014 she published the bestselling self-help book cum memoir #GirlBoss. Then in 2016, she filed for bankruptcy, a year after the company faced a lawsuit for allegedly illegally firing four women "for becoming pregnant".

In the interview, Amoruso also addressed comments her 'character' - and by extension herself - comes across as 'unlikeable' on the show.

"It portrays a 23-year-old. There are things that are a lot like me at that age, and things that are exaggerated. It was never the task to recreate me," she said.

Actor Britt Robinson who depicted Amoruso in the show thinks the 'unlikability' is a major factor in the show.

"I think that's sort of the point to the show, to be honest with you. Because she is [unlikable], it's a part of what the story is," she told Bustle.

"She can't make her way in life because nobody understands her story or gets who she is. She's not a traditional female heroine. But, you know, I think it's all fair. You can feel however you want to feel about the character."

What did you think of the series?