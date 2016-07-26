Kerri-Anne Kennerley speaks out in support of Sonia Kruger.

A week on from her major media firestorm, presenter Sonia Kruger has been offered public support by morning television veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Attending the 2016 Helpmann Awards on Monday night, Kennerley told the Daily Mail her message to Kruger was simply to “stay brave.”

The Mornings with Kerri-Anne host said that the harassment Kruger had received since saying Australia should close its borders to all immigrants was “just appalling beyond belief.”

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has come out offering Sonia Kruger support. Source: Getty.

"I think it's appalling - with freedom of speech - where people have an opinion and everybody else finds the need to slam someone," Kennerley said.

"We are living in a democratic country. We do need people to have varying opinions and it should be treated with respect so therefore everybody should have their freedom of expression."

The controversy was sparked when Kruger was discussing the recent terror attack in Nice on the Today Show Mixed Grill segment with Tim Campbell and Lisa Wilkinson.

While discussing the attack, the former Big Brother host said that, like columnist Andrew Bolt, she felt “there is a correlation between the number of people in a country who are Muslim, and the number of terrorist attacks.”

When asked if she would like to see borders closed to all Muslim immigrants, the mother-of-one responded, "yes. Yes I would."

Backlash to Kruger's comments began almost immediately, and after a week of radio silence from Chanel 9, the 51-year-old's future with the broadcaster was confirmed on Saturday, with a spokesperson telling News Corp, "Nine’s view is that we believe in freedom of speech and the Mixed Grill segment on the Today show is a place where that happens."