AsAMother trends on Twitter after Sonia Kruger's Muslim comments.

Television personality Sonia Kruger caused waves on social media after she effectively called for a ban of Muslim immigrants to Australia on Channel Nine’s Today Show.

Kruger’s comments were condemned by Australia’s Race Discrimination Commissioner, who urged people to speak out against stereotyping Muslims.

In response to the controversy, she issued a statement saying: “Following the atrocities of last week in Nice where 10 children lost their lives, as a mother, I believe it’s vital in a democratic society to be able to discuss these issues without automatically being labelled racist.”

Her justification for her views as coming from a maternal standpoint riled many on Twitter, who began calling her out using the hashtag #AsAMother.

The #AsAMother hashtag was originally inspired by UK politician Andrea Leadsom’s inference that motherhood gave her “a real stake” in running Britain as Prime Minister, over fellow candidate, Theresa May.

Users took to social media to respond to the comments.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.