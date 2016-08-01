News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

What to do when someone's all up in your grill about your resting bitch face.

Sure, smiling can be fun and all. But sometimes we just can’t be arsed to turn that frown upside down.

I mean, it’s Monday for god’s sake.

Just because we’re not beaming, it doesn’t mean we’re sad, angry or suffering an existential crisis.

We’re just chilling our cheekbones and pushing back those wrinkles for longer.

If you’re ever confronted when you're wearing this face, Mamamia Out Loud host Monique Bowley has the perfect solution for handling the matter.

Monique shares whatever’s on her mind in her weekly series Monz Musings.  To get the series first, sign up for our daily newsletter. Monday’s all about recovering from the weekend with a resting bitch face. Am I right.

Video Producer: Vicki Bobotis
Filmed and Edited by: Nia Nguyen

Tags: wellbeing , face , monz-musings , resting-bitch-face , video , women

Related Stories

Recommended