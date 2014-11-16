News
lifestyle

Shocker, Hero and Whinger of the Week

Welcome to Mamamia Rogue’s Shocker, Hero and Whinger of the Week.

You guys know the deal, but if not here’s a bit of a refresher: Each week, we pick the biggest Shocker, Hero and Whinger from the last seven days. Shocker is whatever moment or person left our jaws on the floor. Hero is whoever won the week by being flat out amazing. And whinger? Well, that’s pretty much just someone who has had a major sooky-la-la moment.

So, let’s get to it.

Hero of the Week goes to…

The inventor of ramnuts. “Sorry, what was that? Did you just say raa…”

Ramnuts.

AKA ramen donuts.

AKA amazing.

Move over goji berries, some genius just invented a new super food. Want the recipe? It’s all yours.

Cronuts? Go cram it! Ramnuts.

Shocker of the Week goes to…

What’s more satisfying than squeezing your own enormous pimple? Watching someone else squeeze their enormous pimple.

WARNING: this video oozes.

“Oh it’s still going. Oh it’s still going. Geez, oh my god,” indeed.

Whinger of the Week goes to…

This toddler is emotional. V. emotional. She is watching the Chipettes and she is having all of the feels.

Yeah it’s cute, okay, whatever…(whinger)

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

