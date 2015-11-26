Image: Instagram (@sofiavergara).

Looking at Sofia Vergara’s photos of her recent nuptials to Joe Manganiello featuring three dresses, a seven-tiered cake and what can only be described as a flower “forest”, it’s obvious no expense was spared.

Except when it came to her makeup.

Yep, forget gold leaf masks and foundations that cost $200 a pop, the Modern Family actress opted for supermarket brand, Covergirl. All the products used for the look come to a grand total of just $87.93, but seeing as Vergara is an ambassador, we’re assuming she wouldn’t have had to pay a cent.

Vergara opted for a very natural look, with dewy skin, a slight brown smokey eye and a bold lip.

There wasn’t a thousand and one products used either – just the Outlast All Day Primer (approx $13.08), Outlast Stay Luminous Foundation in ‘Classic Tan’ (approx $13.50), Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in ‘Chestnut’ ($13.95), 4 Eyeshadow Quad in ‘Go For Gold’ ($14.95) and Lashblast Volume Mascara ($18.95).

Unfortunately while the primer and foundation are not currently available in Australia, the Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation ($20.95) is very similar. From the same collection, it’s a primer, foundation and concealer in one – just mix some illuminator in for Vergara’s luminous glow.

As for that amazing pink lip colour? It's the Outlast Longwear Lipstick in "Sophia In Love", a shade created bespoke for the actress. Considering she's the new face of the brand, would you really expect anything else?(Post continues after gallery.)

Unfortunately as much as we love it, the lipstick is off limits with Covergirl announcing the shade won't be making it into the main collection. Bummer.

So while you may not have the star studded guest-list or a Magic Mike actor as your groom, your Sofia Vergara wedding-inspired makeup look? Completely sorted.

