Sofia Vergara's wedding dress took 1,657 hours to make.

In case you are living under a rock, there was a wedding yesterday.

It was quite a spectacular affair. Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara married the man of her dreams (and ours), Joe Manganiello.

The pair, as is tradition, were married in a church, surrounded by all their closest friends and family. But aside from tradition, they beat the paparazzi at their own game and posted ALL the best wedding shots (and some drunken ones) to Instagram for the rest of us mere mortals to relish in.

We weren’t joking about the level of drunken dancing. Pitbull was involved, after all. (Post continues after video)

And then along came the wedding dress.

It was certainly a thing of wonder and beauty, but that may have had more to do with who was wearing it. Sofia went with a custom Zuhair Murad Couture design of a lacey and intricate nature.

The designer spoke to Vogue about the level of manpower needed to finish the dress.

“It’s a fitted dress because we wanted to see her beautiful curves but at the same time there is the removable outerskirt so later on she can remove the ball gown skirt. We wanted something very spectacular and grandiose.”

By the numbers, the dress has five kilos of sequins, three kilos of pearls, 350 crystals and 32 employees worked on it in Paris. That totals approximately 1,657 hours to make.

“She deserves it,” gushes Zuhair Murad.

She obviously perfectly matched the forest flowers they got married in front of, also because of careful #planning.

Not to be outdone by his wife, Joe serenaded Sofia with a rendition of Sweet Child O’ Mine. Because he is of course, a triple threat.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes images from the #Jofia wedding below.