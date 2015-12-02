News
entertainment

The honeymoon is over for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello... but the selfies will never be deleted.

#Jofia: The Honeymoon Edition.

And just like that, it’s all over. After a wedding which included a dress that took 1,657 hours to make, enough flowers to rival a national park and nuptials that spanned two nights, Sofia Vergara and her new husband Joe Manganiello have been forced to return to the real world and go back to work.

Watch Sofia talking about her wedding with Ellen here:

The pair — now formally known as Jofia — honeymooned at a private island in the Turks and Caicos, south-east of the Bahamas.

ET reports that the villas at the luxury Parrot Cay by Como resort start at $5,200 a night. Yes, it is beautiful. No, we will never be able to afford to go there.

After what was one of the most Instagrammed weddings of all time (sorry, Kim and Kanye), Jofia did not disappoint on their honeymoon.

Here is a romantic selfie Sofia took while her new husband was searching for crabs. Or his wedding band?

Unfortunately Sofia did not take this opportunity to caption this photo “Hot dogs or legs?”

Sofia returned to the set of Modern Family earlier today, posting this snap with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Don’t worry, beautiful people, we’re sure your future holds many more holidays to lavish private islands.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , social-media

