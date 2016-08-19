Modern Family's Sofia Vergara has revealed her biggest beauty regret. Take note.

Being one of the most beautiful women in the world, it’s hard to imagine Sofia Vergara regretting anything when it comes to her appearance.

But the 44-year-old Modern Family star confessed in an interview with People that there was one big thing she wished she’d done.

“In my 20s, I started to use sunblock on my face. I wish I had put it on my chest too.”

Vergara, who married Joe Manganiello in November, said she had since become strict about applying SPF to the area every day. But she felt it was too late to reverse the damage from not starting early.

“I do it now,” she said.”I think it’s too late, but what can I do?”

We’ve got to applaud Vergara for stressing the importance of sun protection — which is even more vital in Australia.



And really, it’s never too late to start applying SPF religiously.

Even under your makeup, and we have a list of our favourite products for this.

