Her heart rate is dropping. Put down the damn phone.

This man live-tweeted his mother’s death.

Scott Simon, the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, was sitting by his mother’s bedside in the ICU as she slowly passed away. He was also tweeting throughout the days and hours he spent there: thoughtful, quiet tweets about what his mother was saying, what he was thinking, how his family was responding.

I just realized: she once had to let me go into the big wide world. Now I have to let her go the same way.

I am not sure my mother understands Twitter or why I tell her millions of people love her–but she says she’s ver touched.

Breathing hard now. She sleeps, opens eyes a minute, sleeps. I sing, “I’ll always be there, as frightened as you,” to her.

Mother cries Help Me at 2;30. Been holding her like a baby since. She’s asleep now. All I can do is hold on to her.

In the Mamamia office, everyone had different reactions to hearing that Simon was live-tweeting his mother’s death. Mamamia Rogue Editor Rosie Waterland thought it was a terrible thing. It sat very uncomfortably with her. But MM publisher Mia Freedman strongly disagreed. She thought it was a good thing. Who do you agree with?

Something about this just didn’t sit right with me.

Obviously the concept of ‘live-tweeting death’ immediately seems a bit… off. But there are many layers to this, and I found myself internally debating each of them.

At first I felt strange about the fact he had so many followers. The cynical part of me considered that he’s a journalist who understands the value of a good story. After all, this went viral on social media and has now been picked up by news outlets around the world. I didn’t know Scott Simon’s name yesterday – I certainly do today.

BUT – I get that social media can be a source of comfort for some. To have 1.2 million twitter followers supporting you through the grief and sorrow of losing a parent has to be of some comfort.

Then I felt off about the… tact of the whole thing. He mentions in detail (at least, as much detail as Twitter will allow) cradling his mother like a baby, her cries for help… Is that appropriate information to share? Has he considered her dignity when writing those tweets?

BUT – his tweets were also filled with praise, love and honesty, and as a journalist with such a large following, demystifying the process of death will have a positive effect for so many.

Then I felt funny about the fact he was sharing such private information. Live-tweeting death just seems a bit ‘TMI’.

BUT – I myself have written in detail about my tumultuous childhood. The cathartic effect that has for me is something that many don’t understand. I can hardly say my writing a post filled with uncomfortable detail on Mamamia is any different from his tweeting.

So, obviously I’ve debated myself out of all my initial negative reactions. But, there’s one final point that I’m stuck on. One final point that isn’t followed by a ‘but’.

At 9:27am on the 30th of July, Scott Simon tweeted:

“Heart rate dropping. Heart dropping.”

I assume that tweet was shorter than the rest because he was in such a rush to get back to holding his dying mother’s hand. Because in her final moments, as his mother’s heart rate was dropping, he took the time to focus on his twitter and say his mother’s heart rate was dropping.

And that’s what doesn’t sit right with me. Put the damn phone down, Scott. Her heart rate is dropping. Twitter can wait.