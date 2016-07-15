News
news

#PrayForNice: The world responds to the terror tragedy in France.

As the death toll from the Bastille Day terror attack in Nice ticks over 84, social media is being flooded with outpourings of grief, sympathy and anger for the people of France.

The hashtag “pray for France” is among the top trending topics on Twitter, with thousands of mentions from people all across the world.

A number of Twitter users shared photographs of famous global landmarks illuminated in red, white and blue, in solidarity with the coastal city.

Even Dallas, still raw from its own tragedy last week, lit up its famous downtown skyline in a display of sympathy for the victims of the tragedy on the other side of the Atlantic.

