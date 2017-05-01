To those complaining about the MKR finale being spoiled. You brought this on yourself.

On Sunday night, after approximately 7,458 episodes, My Kitchen Rules finally announced its champions.

Siblings Amy and Tyson went head-to-head with mother and daughter team Valerie and Courtney, and at around 10:17pm AEST, the winning team were crowned.

Of course, people have a lot of feelings about reality TV, and need to share their very valid opinions in real time. So the moment Amy and Tyson took out the title, a photo of the siblings appeared on the My Kitchen Rules Facebook page.

But EVERYONE NEEDS TO STOP WHAT THEY’RE DOING. Because the show hadn’t goddamn FINISHED in Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory, and also the town of Broome in western New South Wales.

And every single time any major episode of a popular TV show airs, people in these areas of Australia get annoyed.

On Sunday, one viewer wrote, “Thanks….hadn’t finished in SA yet so that ruined it for us….maybe think of the rest of the country before you post the winners”.

“Im so annoyed!! (sic) Why couldn’t they wait until it has finished airing in all states,” wrote another.

Well, you know what?

….No.

We need to have a little chat about something called 'personal responsibility'.

It is NOT the job of the entire Internet to censor all conversation about reality TV so that the result of a show isn't ruined for you. That's your job. That's on you. That's 100 per cent your responsibility.

Different states have different time zones, and if you choose to live in one that doesn't coincide with the live broadcast of My Kitchen Rules (why... why would you do that?), you need to develop strategies to deal with that issue.

BECAUSE PEOPLE IN NEW SOUTH WALES AND QUEENSLAND AND VICTORIA AND OTHER VERY SPECIFIC PARTS OF AUSTRALIA NEED TO TALK ABOUT THINGS AS SOON AS THEY HAPPEN. WE'RE NOT WAITING FOR YOU. THIS DISCUSSION IS URGENT.

Almost immediately after the announcement was made on Facebook, viewers responded to criticism from those watching in non-AEST time zones.

"For those complaining about spoiler alerts," started one comment, "the show is produced in a state that runs on Eastern standard time, so naturally they're going to make announcements straight away, so perhaps stay away from FB until it's finished in your state

"The only one that spoilt it was the person that had to pick up their phone and have a look on fb instead of just watching the show," wrote another.

People, pls.

We all love our reality shows. Obviously. We especially like competitive cooking ones. But if you're willing to take the risk of logging on to social media when a major TV moment is unfolding in other states, you need to be prepared for the devastating consequences that might come from that.

Stay offline. Talk to your... family, or something. But we are not responsible for your dangerous social media behaviour - you are.