lifestyle

Did this guy actually just pick his nose and wipe it on a stranger's head?

Yes. Yes did:

[raw][/raw]

Let’s take a closer look at the exact moment of contact:

Now, obviously the booger-wiper didn’t realise his scandalous act was being filmed and would go on to be watched by millions (although he was at a major televised soccer game, so he should have at least known the risks). But still – WHAT KIND OF PSYCHOPATH GOES AROUND INDISCRIMINATELY WIPING THIER SNOT ON THE HEADS OF STRANGERS?

This kind, apparently:

Busted.

Tags: men , social-media , technology-and-gadgets , women

