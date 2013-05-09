Soap opera queen dies after nearly 40 years on screen.

1. Young and the Restless star, Jeanne Cooper dies age 84.

Jeanne Cooper

who played Katherine Chancellor on The Young and the Restless for nearly 40 years has died aged 84.

She died in her sleep according to son and former L.A. Law actor, Corbin Bernsen.

“She has been a blaze her entire life, that beacon, that boxer I spoke of earlier. She went the full twelve rounds and by unanimous decision… won!” Bernsen wrote on Facebook overnight.

Cooper joined the show in 1973, six months after the pilot episode screening giving her the title of the show’s longest cast member.

“Its foundation was set so well and you had core characters that you could grow and become involved with,” Cooper said of the show’s 40th milestone.

“As you got older, they got a year older. Whether you were wealthy or whatever your status is, our show hit the human being.”

In other Met-related gossip Gwyneth Paltrow named 30-year-old Miranda Kerr as the best dressed on the night.

“She was wearing a black Michael Kors dress that was sort of like a sparkling bandeau, and her whole stomach was showing,” the 40-year-old Oscar winner told EW. “It was really beautiful. It was a little punk-y. She’s just so pretty, it’s abnormal.”

And in an awkward same dress red carpet moment, Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller were equally horrified – yet made up with a girl-on-girl kiss. As you do.

Cate Blanchett has covered the Summer Issue of 032c magazine with a bondage-themed photoshoot. The 43-year-old wears leather pieces from Calvin Klein, Prada, Wolford, Azzedine Alaia and Celine.

6. Ryan Gosling has confessed he was embarrassed by his mum when he was growing. This is the surprising reason why.

7. Cheerleader Kelsey Williams slams blogger for “chunky” comment.

Remember when Claire Crawford, the writer for US news site CBS Houston, wrote a blog post about a cheerleader named Kelsey Williams and asked if Kelsey was “too chunky” to be a cheerleader? Because according to Crawford, Kelsey “has been criticized by some folks for having ‘pudginess’ around her waistline.”

Well, Williams has now responded, she told Good Morning America she is a size 4 and works out for three to four hours a day.

“I got online and was reading the article and . . . my heart sank,” Williams said. “I was definitely embarrassed and just devastated.”

9.The Bachelor comes to Australia.

Get excited… Channel 10 have confirmed the guilty viewing pleasure that is The Bachelor is getting its first ever Australian series.

Channel 10’s publicity team paid the Mamamia Team a visit this morning, so naturally we all jumped at the chance to “get a rose”.

If you are single and looking for lurve, you can sign up or nominate a bachelor here.