Why The Bachelor's Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are postponing their wedding.

The Bachelor’s Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski recently announced they’re expecting their first child together. But if you thought this baby news was going to bring their wedding date sooner – think again.

Snez explained the wedding could be much further away than reality television fans had hoped – and not just because the pair are too busy preparing for their baby girl’s arrival.

The 37-year-old told NW magazine the pair were feeling no rush to say “I do” and were planning to wait until after their daughter joined them and Snezana’s daughter, 12-year-old Eve.

“A wedding can happen whenever we’re committed to each other and we have a family together,” she told the magazine.

“We feel like we’re married already … it’ll be great to have both our little girls there.”

It’s not surprising the couple feel that way. For more than a year they have lived in the house they bought together in Melbourne with Eve – whom Sam is already like a step-parent to.

In a recent Instagram post to mark his 37th birthday, Snez described Sam as “the man who has loved and cared for me and Eve since the day we first met”.

And then of course, there’s the baby they’re expecting – which is, frankly, a far bigger sign of commitment than a wedding ring these days.

The couple told NW they haven’t chosen a name for their bub yet, but fans shouldn’t expect a little Apple or Tiger Lily Wood.

“We don’t see eye to eye yet on the name thing – do we sweetie? … I think we’re both traditional – we don’t want anything wacky,” Sam said.

In their interview with NW, the pair said they hadn’t been trying for a baby but it just happened.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” Snez told NW.

“We obviously wanted to try and extend our family, but because we were set on planning the wedding and getting that done, we thought, ‘Let’s just have the wedding first and then get back to trying for a baby’.

“But then I started to feel really tired and nauseous, so I thought, ‘Something’s up’.”

Sam clarified the pair weren’t not trying to have a baby either.

“It was semi-planned… It was all around the wedding, kind of that we’d love to have kids, but we also want to get married and then have more kids,” Sam said.

“So we went to Europe and we found a tentative venue on the Amalfi Coast, and I said to Snez, ‘I bet you as soon as we find something and pick a date, you’ll get pregnant’. And, sure enough, she did.”

Did you try for a baby before you got married? How did it work out?