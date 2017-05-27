Snezana Markoski just nailed dressing a baby bump for a fancy occasion.

Snezana Markoski has just proven you can have fun while dressing up a baby bump.

Snez is judging fashions on the field at the Brisbane Races today and she posted a photo to Instagram of the really fun dress she’s wearing.

The ‘Cleopatra Dress’ from Australian designer Thurley, has tassels, cold shoulders and filigree embellishments, and is basically the dress of our dreams.

Snez’s fans loved her dress and were quick to comment on her post.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” one person commented.

The Bachelor’s Snez: The scientific single mum who became a loved-up style guru. Post continues…

“You look so pretty Snezana,” added another.

Snez and her partner Sam Wood announced her pregnancy earlier this month in a series of social media posts, revealing that Snez’s daughter Eve will soon have a baby sister.

What do you think of Snez’s dress?