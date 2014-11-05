VIRAL: This is how a sneeze travels at 30,000ft.

Germaphobes, look away. Non-germaphobes, prepare to become one.

A video has been released that shows how a sneeze travels on a plane.

It’s not just the passengers who feel the spray of snot on the back of their head that reap the germs. In fact, the most affected are sitting adjacent and BEHIND the sneezer. But everyone gets a little bit of germ (unless vaccinated). As Oprah would say, YOU get a germ, and YOU get a germ, and YOU get a germ…

We warn you: You may never want to breathe on a plane again.