News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

An awkward slip of the tongue derailed this newsreader's very serious interview.

There’s having a bad day at work, and then there’s having a day so monumentally bad it gets broadcast around the world, the latter of which Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge is currently experiencing.

Presenting her weekly Sophy Ridge on Sunday show last weekend the UK broadcaster has found herself the butt of international jokes after she made a major mispronunciation when introducing her next guest.

"We're live from the Glasgow Science Centre," Ridge begins before saying, "joining us in our studio now is the leader of Scottish labia... labour, sorry, Kezia Dugdale."

It hurts to read, it hurts to watch, but mostly, it just hurts Kezia Dugdale.

Have you ever made a mistake at work you can't hide from? Tell us in the comments section below. 

Tags: blooper , facebook-rogue , news-3 , politics , uk-politics

Related Stories

Recommended