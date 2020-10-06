A closer look at the spendy vitamin C serum that's earned hundreds of rave reviews online.

If you've gone a little serum-mad lately, it's OK. You wouldn't be the only one.

It seems an interesting side-effect of us spending more time at home and indoors is that we've become just a tad obsessed with our skin and making it plump, juicy and fabulous.

Blame it on looking at ourselves in the mirror more or one too many Zoom calls, when it comes to 2020, skin is well and truly in.

But we’re not complaining. It takes just one scroll through Mamamia's You Beauty Facebook group to see that lots of you who are probably reading this right now are obsessed with your skin too.

So buckle up, settle in and allow us to introduce you to a vitamin C serum that packs some serious punch: the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum.

If you know a thing or two about vitamin C, you'll know it's the ingredient that helps to sort out uneven skin tone and clarifies and brightens the skin, among many other things.

C E Ferulic steps it up a notch: this premium, antioxidant-rich formula combines 15 per cent pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) with vitamin E (1 per cent) and ferulic acid (0.5 per cent) to protect against environmental damage and premature signs of ageing. So it's used for fine lines and wrinkles, skin firmness, and brightening your complexion.

SkinCeuticals' C E Ferulic Serum. Image: Supplied.

At RRP $218, it's an investment piece, but it's one that has earned more than 700 five-star reviews on SkinCeuticals' website.

We asked Dr Cara McDonald, a highly trained specialist dermatologist at Melbourne's Complete Skin Specialists Dermatology, why it's worth it.

Why is SkinCeuticals' CE Ferulic Serum different to other serums?

According to Dr McDonald, the key difference with C E Ferulic is that it has been produced from more than 30 years’ worth of research, making it a world-leading product in the antioxidant market.

"As doctors, we like evidence-based medicine and SkinCeuticals has worked hard to publish quality research in peer-reviewed journals providing evidence for the superiority of their potent formulations which have proven absorption and effectiveness," Dr McDonald tells Mamamia.

One of SkinCeuticals' breakthrough findings is that the combination of ingredients used in C E Ferulic have a synergised effect. This means that they have been proven to offer better repair and protection of the skin than any of the ingredients just on their own. Impressive, huh?

What would you use C E Ferulic for?

This serum gives protection against environmental damage to help fight premature signs of ageing caused by free radical damage.

Environmental damage to the skin (sun spots, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and all that jazz) are mostly caused by UV radiation. But it's also made worse by ozone pollution and infrared radiation, Dr McDonald explains.

"These factors cause oxidative damage in the skin cells, which results in the formation of free radicals and DNA mutations, as well as increased breakdown of skin proteins such as collagen," she says. "Potent antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid work together in this serum to prevent oxidative damage and as a result reduce signs of premature ageing and inflammation."

Dr Cara McDonald. Image: Supplied.

What skin types and skin conditions is this serum best for?

Dr McDonald says the problem with many other potent antioxidants is they can cause irritation to the skin barrier, making them counterproductive. But you don’t have to worry about that with this product - it can be used by all skin types.

"In order to be effective, the ingredients need to reach their target in the skin at an adequate concentration in an active form," she said.

"The benefit of C E Ferulic is its high potency but low irritant quality, which allows it to be used on even sensitive skin as well as normal, dry or ageing skin."

How would you incorporate C E Ferulic into a routine?

Dr McDonald suggests the best time to use this product is in the morning after cleansing and toning your skin at the beginning of your routine by applying four to five drops to a dry face, neck and chest.

This allows the ingredients to target the dermis, where they will have the most impact by penetrating the skin deeply to the target layers at an adequate concentration.

"After the antioxidant ingredients, we should use products for hydration and barrier protection followed by a high SPF sunscreen layer as the final step," she recommends.

Yep, you get the best benefits if you slap on lots of sunscreen to ensure the skin barrier is supported with effective hydration and anti-inflammatory ingredients.

While the product should be used daily, it will also continue to be effective for a minimum of 72 hours, Dr McDonald notes.

"C E Ferulic has a long-lasting action which can reduce oxidative damage in the skin throughout the day and assists in repair overnight," she adds.

What's the best reason to make the investment in a 'treat yourself' serum?

In short, prevention is better than a cure.

"High-quality antioxidants in combination with good sun protection will reward you more than you can imagine over the long-term, with reduced pigmentation, increased firmness, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles," McDonald advises.

"This will also reduce your need for in clinic treatments and invasive procedures down the track."

Feature image: Dr Cara McDonald/SkinCeuticals.