If there’s one thing I know, it’s skincare. In my quest to achieve healthy looking skin in my 20s, I volunteered my face as tribute, constantly flirting with all the brands anyone was talking about.

Anytime I saw the words "improves texture", or "your secret to glowing skin!", I’d add to cart immediately. And whilst changing up my skincare routine as often as you’d change your socks isn’t what I’d recommend to anyone, it helped me go through the good, the bad and ugly.

So, you can trust me when I say, I really know my skincare and the ingredients that actually work. It’s how I navigate the vast world of beauty.

To give you what I wish I had 10 years ago, here's a bit of a beauty bible, and spotlighting one of my favourite ingredients: ceramides.

Cera… what?

Well, I’m glad you asked.

Put simply, ceramides are lipids that make up to 50% of the skin composition to form the natural skin barrier and help keep our skin barrier intact.

Due to their long-chain molecular structure, ceramides can lock moisture into our skin, and help prevent dryness and irritation.

But why do I need them?

Two words: Mother Nature.

Let me explain: as we get older, our skin naturally ages and loses substance. Rude, I know – but that’s where adding skin-loving ingredients such as ceramides comes into play.

Not to mention, if you’re suffering from dehydrated skin (or went a little too hard with your actives) then addressing your lipids and ceramides is a great way to restore your skin to its former glory.

That’s why, I personally love keeping a skin regime high in ceramides. After seeing CeraVe blow up all over my For You page (thanks beauty TikTok) I knew I had to a deep-dive into the brand.

They're developed with dermatologists with your skin health in mind, and their products are enriched with ceramides: 1, 3 and 6-II to be specific.

Plus, their Multivesciular Emulsion Technology (MVE for short) delivery system ensures that you’ll be reaping your product's benefits for up to 24 hours after application (thank you, time released delivery!).

Image: Supplied.

If I already have a solid skin routine, where would I use these?

That’s the beauty of CeraVe, really – it plays well with virtually all skincare, thanks to their simple but effective ingredient list. But, let’s rely on science here, because this doesn't lie.

Image: Supplied.

A breakdown:

CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser is developed for normal to dry skin types, and this cleanser promises to breakdown any makeup, pollution or sweat without stripping your skin.

It's key ingredients? First, you’ve got Hyaluronic Acid, which as we all know is a water attracting molecule and the derivative in this cleanser (Sodium Hyaluronate) is of a smaller molecular structure that can penetrate past our outer skin layers into our epidermis to hydrate from within.

Next, we’ve got the three types of ceramides mentioned earlier that work synergistically to retain the moisture the HA has pulled in.

Lastly, we’ve got glycerin that adds even more moisture, ensuring your skin is plump and bouncy.

My top tip: The moment your skin starts to feel tight from your active skincare – switch this cleanser to allow your skin to refresh and reset.

Image: Supplied.

CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream is developed for dry to very dry skin, and this rich cream doubles as a facial and body moisturiser. Gentle enough to add moisture in, but strong enough to support the skin barrier - even for skin prone to mild eczema, this cream contains some of the star players (like those above) with the additions of:

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, a common emollient made from coconut oil and glycerin to keep our skin smooth.

Lipids such as cholesterol which when paired with the ceramides and fatty acids help to play a vital role in keeping our skin barrier happy, hydrated and most importantly healthy!

If you’re prone to dry skin or went too OTT on body care – add this into your PM routine, your skin will quench up all that hydration.

CeraVe’s Moisturising Facial Lotion is developed for dry, acne-prone skin, and this lightweight moisturiser hydrates whilst tackling blemishes. It's filled with ceramides, lipids, and HA, so this hard-working formula is ideal for everyday use.

It's also high in Niacinamide to help regulate oil flow whilst working with CeraVe’s blend of ceramides to support your skin barrier.

So, whether you’re new to beauty or a seasoned pro, CeraVe’s Hydrating range isn’t one to be overlooked. It’s no frills, no fuss; just all the good stuff bottled right up.

And for under $30?

That’s the MVP of skincare right there.

Keen to get your hands on some CeraVe? Shop the range here.

Feature Image: Supplied.