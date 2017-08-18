The Nivea product that fixes four common skin problems in one go.

One of my earliest childhood memories is of me holding my mum’s hand. I can still smell her skin and feel the way her fingers interlocked with mine. Her nails were always neatly trimmed and sometimes painted in the palest of pale pinks. At five, I made up my mind that when I became an adult, I wanted hands just like hers.

Similarly, I recall the way she used to ‘Eskimo kiss’ me, you know, nose-to-nose style. Mum’s nose, like her hands, was silky and smooth, and she smelled to me like Strawberry Shortcake dolls, which at five years old, was pretty much the best thing that anyone could smell like. Her cheeks were always slightly rose-coloured and I just loved the way she seemed so unique. I knew that I had the best and most beautiful mum in the world and that no-one else’s could compare.

Well, now that I’m an adult, I know only part of this to be true. The ‘softness and deliciousness of Mum’s skin’ part. She really has been blessed in that department. But the bit about having the best mum in the world is untrue and true at the same time. While I still definitely think she is, I realise now that MANY people think this about their mums, and that it is also definitely true for them.

That's the beautiful thing about love. It's that generally, those close to us love us for who we are. "Flaws" and all. We all need to learn to love the skin we're in – and that can start with literally taking care of skin itself. There is nothing wrong with wanting to care for your skin and your body and to assist it to look and feel its best, so long as that's not all you value yourself for!

When it comes to skin, most of us have the same four complaints. Can you identify with these?

1. Dryness.

Dry skin can often be itchy, scaly and rougher in appearance. It affects men and women equally, but as we age we are much more prone to this condition. Some people experience dry skin their whole lives, they have been born with it being naturally this way, whereas others experience it at different times in their life due to circumstance. The good news is, that with the assistance of various products and/or tips to care for their skin, folks can, to a degree, repair the dryness or at least improve it somewhat.

2. Lack of firmness.

Over time, everyone's skin loses firmness and elasticity. This is what's called LIFE! Skin can feel as though it's not as 'tight' as it used to be or as strong. It can feel heavier and more brittle, as though it has lost its ability to 'bounce back'. Again, this is a common skin condition for both men and women but is most obvious in individuals as we age.

3. Uneven skin tone.

Uneven skin tone is caused due to the over production of melanin. It is also known as hyperpigmentation. Skin can appear blotchy and as though there is a great variation in colour from one part of the face and body to the next. Exposure to sun is one of the main causes of uneven skin tones.

4. Stretch marks.

Stretch marks are streaks, lines or stripes that develop in the skin and are lighter in appearance than the surrounding areas. They come about as a result of stretching of the skin, for example, in puberty, pregnancy or as a result of weight gain, and are very common among individuals of a variety of ages. Although anyone can develop these, their appearance is more frequent in women than men.

The wonderful thing is, that all of these complaints can be addressed in various ways. The common ones we hear about are; reducing skins exposure to sun, removing makeup after a long day/night out, cleansing properly, moisturising regularly, facials and other luxury skin treatments, and so on.

In addition to these tips and tricks, I'm a fan of a particular product that helps in all four of these departments: Nivea's Q10 4 in 1 Firming Body Oil.

Nivea Q10 4 in 1 Firming Body Oil is a fast-absorbing all-over body oil that has many benefits. It firms skin within two weeks, it evens out the skin tone, it nourishes intensively (helps to repair dry skin) and reduces the appearance of stretch marks. How good is that?

The powerful formula behind this product contains the skin's own coenzyme Q10, Avocado Oil, Cottonseed Oil and Macadamia Oil, which give you firmer, more even looking and beautiful skin. In other grand news, it's free of mineral oils, making it fast absorbing. It is also free of Vitamin A, making it a suitable stretch mark oil for pregnancy. It can be used up to twice daily, and should be applied to clean skin all over the entire body.

Let's be clear, there is no miracle cure to transform the skin on our adult bodies back to that of a three-day-old baby. Well, not yet anyway! But there are certainly ways to assist our skin in feeling and looking more fantastic than we ever thought possible, like Nivea's body oil.

It's easy to learn to love the skin you're in. And if you're lucky, you'll get eskimo kisses for it too.

How do you keep your skin feeling great? Tell us in the comments section below.

This content was created with thanks to our brand partner Nivea.