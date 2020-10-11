'I tried 3 of the best new serums for dryness and pigmentation, and they're all under $35.'

I'm obsessed with skincare, but also really quite confused by it.

There are some things I've got down pat, like cleansing twice a day and using sunscreen.

There are others, like serums, that leave me overwhelmed. So many options. So many skin concerns.

In the last few weeks alone, I've heard numerous people (including the clever skincare-loving members of Mamamia's You Beauty Facebook group) talking about the daily serums they can't live without. As someone who battles dryness, dullness and the beginnings of pigmentation, I've tried quite a few but haven't found my 'Holy Grail' yet.

So, when given the opportunity to trial three new targeted facial serums from Skin Physics, I was intrigued to see if any could fill a coveted spot in my daily skincare routine.

If you don't know Skin Physics yet, they're a leading Aussie cosmeceutical skincare brand known for their results-driven formulations with clinically proven ingredients. Their serums have no alcohols, parabens, sulphates and other common nasties.

Now, I know what you're thinking...will it cost me all my rent this week? Actually no - all three that I tried are under $35 (at skinphysics.com.au or your local Priceline). As a single-salary, city-living 20something, this is a huge win.

Let the road test begin.

Let's do this. Image: Supplied.

I already use their Oxygen-C Brightening Foaming Cleanser which I have fallen in love with, so I knew the Vitamin C Brightening Serum would be an easy bet to start with.

The facts first: Oxygen-C Vitamin C Brightening Serum is rich in antioxidants, with a high concentraion of vitamins to address skin issues like dull complexion, uneven skin tone and blemishes, enlarged pores, and early signs of ageing.

With 2.5 per cent Vitamin C, 2 per cent Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3 that's so good for pores and protection against environmental damage), it also has Australia Lime Caviar Extract (fancy!) for gentle exfoliation, and an Essential Mineral Blend to make your skin feel awake.

I've been using this serum in the morning after cleansing, and wait around 20 minutes before lathering my face in sunscreen and applying makeup.

Within my first three days of consistent use, I could straight away tell that my complexion was brighter and my skin looked much more 'alive'' in the mornings. In fact, I've been so happy with how my skin looks that I've completely stopped using face makeup such as foundation, primer or tinted moisturisers.

Oxygen-C Vitamin C Brightening Serum. Image: Supplied

Another issue I have with my skin is that after I cleanse and moisturise, it gets super dry super quickly. This is where Skin Physics Lifting & Firming Complex serum from their Advance Superlift range helped me out.

This serum has 2 per cent Biomimetic Peptide, for skin firmness and elasticity, and 3 per cent Encapsulated Hyaluronic Acid, which is great for plumping and rehydrating the skin. It also contains Marine Biotech, which has an instant lifting effect on tired skin.

I tried this serum shortly after the Vitamin C serum, and although I had to use some face-based products to make my skin look brighter, my skin remained hydrated throughout the whole day.

I usually experience quite a bit of drying and peeling on my T-zone, but since using this serum, I haven’t had any issues with dryness at all. I started off using this serum both in the mornings and night, but now I just use it most nights as I feel like it lasts right up until the end of the next day.

Advance Superlift Lifting & Firming Complex. Image: Supplied.





The last product I tried was the Retinol Sleep Serum, part of the renowned Skin Physics Dragon’s Blood range. This serum originally sounded a bit intense to me but who could say no to a product called 'Dragon’s Blood'?

The Retinol Sleep Serum is a highly concentrated, low-irritation serum with 2 per cent Granactive Retinoid with Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid. It also contains Dragon's Blood, a natural plant resin known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Together, these ingredients help retexture and hydrate the skin during the night, while also helping with fine lines, age spots, pigmentation, and dull, uneven skin tone.

As it says in the name, this is a night serum that's best suited to maturing skin. Although I have yet to need products that deal with wrinkles and age spots, I am all about prevention.

This product also targets pigmentation, which is great as I have noticed that I've started getting a few sunkissed spots on my cheeks. I've been using this serum around twice a week, alternating between the Advance Superlift serum.

Dragon’s Blood Retinol Sleep Serum. Image: Supplied.

The verdict

Although I've been using all three of these serums, they are very different from each other and target different skin concerns. But overall, I'm impressed with the effectiveness of Skin Physics' high-concentration formulations and feel a lot less confused than I did before trialling them.

Personally, I would say that the Vitamin C serum is my favourite as it helps the areas of my skin that I'm most self-conscious about, such as the dullness and the size of my pores.

It did take around three days for me to notice results, and now after using it for a few weeks, my skin is super thankful.

Image: Supplied

Skin Physics' three new serums are available now at skinphysics.com.au and Priceline.

*Always read the label, use only as directed. Patch test before use. Do not use serums on delicate skin around the eye. If adverse reaction occurs, rinse irritated area thoroughly and discontinue use. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.