'My sister stole the name I had chosen for my son... twice.'

A mum-of-two has been left fuming after her sister announced she was going to copy her baby name… for the second time.

The understandably peed off mum asked other mums for their advice on the topic on parenting forum Mumsnet.

“I have 2 sons: Hayden and Oliver,” she begins her post. “DSis (Darling Sister) had a daughter after I had Hayden and named her Hayden I didn’t care too much as she was a girl and mine was a boy. It also didn’t matter that much.”

The mum explained her Oliver is now two months old and her sister, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, just announced she’s going to call her son Oliver too.

“Different middle names but still,” she writes. “AIBU (Am I being unreasonable) to think this is a bit unfair?”

Overwhelmingly the other Mumsnet users agreed with the mum, with some saying the sister’s actions were ‘odd’ and ‘bizarre’.

“I’m not a fan of people ‘claiming their names’ within friendship groups and families (aka if I have a boy it’ll be Noah so now none of you can have Noah), but when the children are ALREADY HERE and she’s like for like copying it’s just a little weird,” one person commented.

“That’s incredibly odd,” added another. “I’m trying to think of some plausible explanation behind why she would even want her children to have the same names as yours, and apart from thinking that “big Oliver” and “little Oliver” is somehow really quite sweet, the only word my brain can provide in this heat is “odd”.”

“I think that is utterly bats**t. Have you told her how you feel? Some people aren’t bothered by this sort of thing but I would be greatly. Plus your parents having grandchildren with the same names is so odd! Honestly I can’t get my head round this. You need to speak to her,” someone else commented.

Some other mums thought it was odd… but not that odd.

“It’s weird. I don’t see why it’s not fair though?,” someone commented. “There’s not really much you can do about it.”

“Two close family members have the same names in my family. Both first and surname. It’s never been an issue at all. When we were trying to think of names, we only had one that we both agreed on so I can see how it could happen,” another added.

What do you think? Is the mum right to be upset by this? Tell us your thoughts in the common section below.

