Kate discovered her husband was cheating on her. Then she had a mid-life sexual awakening.

Kate Harvey was driving to work when she received a phone call from a man she didn't know. He was calling about her husband.

The mother-of-three had been in a relationship with her partner for 30 years, a relationship that always made her feel "secure", "loved" and "supported".

The pair met when she was just 18 while working as a nanny in the UK. They went on to have children and travel the world together before settling down in Melbourne.

That day in 2019, while driving to a client's office, the stranger on the other line told Kate her husband was having an affair with his partner.

"It was just one of those movie scene moments," the 51-year-old told Mamamia.

Kate immediately didn't believe him.

"I just said, 'Look, I think it's probably mistaken identity, someone stole my husband's identity... because there was no way he would ever do that.'"

After refusing to give Kate more details about himself, the man sent her a screenshot of an email that her husband had sent his partner.

Kate didn't recognise the email address, but it was one she could see belonging to her husband.

It immediately "triggered alarm bells".

Later that day, she returned home from work and found her husband's laptop, which he left at home while on a trip away.

There, she found the email account and discovered "everything that he had been up to".

Her husband had joined Ashley Madison, a dating site for married people.

"I found his profile. He'd been talking to hundreds of women and dated a few of them. He had a whole history of it."

Kate was completely blindsided that her husband - a man she trusted "1000 per cent" and who previously experienced the trauma of his mother cheating on his father - would ever cheat.

"It was absolutely devastating. I would have sworn black and blue that this man would never have done anything like that.

"When other people found out about it, they would say to me, 'He was the last person I would ever suspect to do that.' Nobody saw it coming."

Eventually Kate got to the point when she realised she didn't need to see any more evidence.

"If anymore had happened before [the messages she saw] it doesn't matter... I decided I didn't need to know anymore."

The pair separated and months after discovering the affair, her husband moved out of the family home in September 2019.

At the time, Kate found herself single for the first time in her late forties.

"You get to a point where you think I've done everything society and my husband and my world expected of me, and this is what's happened," she recalled, adding it was a "really, really tough time".

But amid the heartbreak, she realised she now had the time and space to focus solely on herself.

"I thought all bets are off, I'm just going to treat myself now... I had more time to myself because I wasn't shouldering the mental load of our life. I wasn't project managing five people's lives anymore."

She spent the next two years going through her "healing era" - reading, exercising, and taking time for herself without feeling guilty.

During that time, she had some "frank conversations" with her daughters, aged 25 and 18, about her love life and happiness.

"They would ask me things like, 'Are you're going to date again mum? We want you to get out there'. They want me to be happy," she explained.

"And I said, 'Look, I don't actually need a partner to feel better. I'm already feeling better.' And - having full and frank conversations - I said, 'I miss the sex but I don't want to interact with men right now. They're not on my lists of favourites.'"

Instead of dating, her daughters suggested sex toys, which Kate had never tried before.

"They said, 'Mum, you should try toys because it's much more open these days with young people and we all talk about it, we have them, so you should give it a go.' That night, they talked to me about their favourite ones and we did some surfing online."

Over time, Kate eventually "emerged out of the trauma" and felt like her herself again - if not, a more energised version.

She also found herself becoming interested in men again and decided to give online dating a go for the first time, after only sleeping with one man in her life. But she wasn't looking for anything serious.

There, she found a cohort of younger guys, aged between 35 to 40, who are interested in older women.

"They tend to say it's because they don't want the drama... basically they just want a physical relationship and that's exactly what I'm after as well.

"This cohort of guys are very open to friends with benefits or a couple of one-night stands and things. So when you find those guys, it's fun."

When it came time to sleeping with another man for the first time, Kate said she was a "woman on a mission".

"I was like right, I've chosen this guy... it's time to get back on that horse," she laughed.

She also thought she'd feel a lot more self-conscious the first time than she did.

"I spent two and a half years taking care of myself, I was feeling well, I was feeling healthy. So I'm the most confident in my body and myself than I have ever have been... and I wasn't worried about getting undressed with him."

Image: Supplied.

Kate quickly realised she was happy keeping things casual and wanted to continue to make sex a priority in her life.

"I have done the monogamous long-term relationship, and that didn't work out so well. With the casual stuff, it's short-term fun. It's awesome.

"There are some very, very hot men who I've slept with over the past year who I could have only ever dreamed of before."

After experiencing a mid-life 'sexual awakening', Kate, who will appear on Tuesday night's episode of SBS' Insight, is currently enjoying spending time with a friend with benefits.

"He's a very sweet guy and we have good sex. But there is no way we'll ever be together," she explained.

"In terms of partnership [with someone] I'm not saying never, it's just that I'm not looking for it. If something grows out of a really deep sexual attraction, then that's the way I want it to grow."

But while her family and friends - particularly those who are single - have told her to "go for it", not everyone has been supportive.

Kate has even lost friends with those who don't agree with her choices.

"I had one friend who, after I went on a date, told me, 'Well don't sleep with him on the first date this time'. And I said, 'Why? The only reason I'm going out with them is for sex. Like I'm not trying to marry them or even have a relationship with them.' And she said, 'They'll think badly of you.' And I said, 'No they'll think of me exactly how I'm wanting them too.'"

Eventually she told Kate she didn't think they could continue to be friends. And while Kate says it's been sad to lose those who were once close to her, she's grateful everyone in her life now "supports me and loves me".

Outside of sex, Kate has been enjoying living life to the fullest as a single woman in her fifties. Just last year, she went on a trip to Italy by herself for a month.

"Within reason I do what I want to do. I still budget and go to work and take care of my kids when they're at home, but the rest of the time, I don't have to do anything that I don't want to do anymore. So I'll go on a bike ride or go to an art show."

Looking back, she said she's never expected her relationship or her life to play out like this.

"I've been through a highly traumatic situation to get where I am where I am now. And it's just such a shame I had to go through that trauma to get where I am."

It's why her advice to other women is to "just take care of yourself".

"I think the majority of women have spent their lives taking care of others and putting others first. It's what society expects of us. And if you're enjoying that great, if not, then stop caring about what others think. Have your own stuff going on, do what you love and enjoy it, you'll get a glow about you that people can't help but notice.

"Spend more time on yourself and enjoy your day-to-day life."

Kate Harvey will appear on SBS’s Insight episode on Mid-life Sexual Awakenings tonight at 8:30pm AEDT. Insight is also available to stream on SBS On Demand.



Feature Image: Supplied.