Hate being told to "smile"? So did these celebrities, and they let it be known.

After dancing something called the “paso trio” in glittering lingerie and high heels on national television (and nailing it, by the way), the work of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles wasn’t over.

While the Dancing With The Stars judges seemed rather satisfied with her efforts, host Tom Bergeron had one teensie-weensie criticism of the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

“I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments, you didn’t,” he declared, channeling every gross dude, well, ever.

The 20-year-old’s response was golden.

“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” she bit back.

via GIPHY

Twitter exploded into the social media equivalent of rapturous applause – sassy reaction gifs – and even Bergeron knew he’d done goofed.

Biles joins a long list of celebrity women sick of being told to “smile more”, some of who’s A+ responses we’ve included below for ‘inspiration’.

Serena Williams.

In 2015, Williams was asked why she didn’t look ultra chuffed about her US Open win.

“[Normally], you smile when you win … you laugh,” a reporter commented.

“What’s wrong?”

The 35-year-old replied she simply didn’t want to be there.

You can watch the moment here (Post continues…):

Fair enough, really.

Kristen Stewart.

Did you know Kristen Stewart never smiles?

Yeah, neither did she, and she’s bloody sick of people asking her why she has a ‘resting bitch face’.

"The whole smiling thing is weird because I actually smile a lot," the 27-year-old told Elle in 2015.

"I literally want to be like, 'Dude, you would think I was cool if you got to know me.'"

Victoria Beckham.

Also in 2015 (what a year for women, amirite?), in a Vogue Q&A, Beckham was asked how she manages to keep her poker face.

"I’m smiling on the inside but I feel I have a responsibility to the fashion community," the former spice girl said.

Zing! Talk about girl power...