X-Factor, Dannii Minogue rumours and a life-changing affair: the bold life of Simon Cowell.

It looks like Simon Cowell has done the corporate equivalent of "you can't break up with me, I'm breaking up with you".

The millionaire producer turned villainous X-Factor judge this week bought out Sony Music's share of his company, Syco Entertainment. But... he's let them keep the recording artists.

Cowell will now have full ownership of the former joint venture's television products, including X-Factor and the Got Talent series, while Sony will hang on to his carefully curated stars, including Camila Cabello and Susan Boyle.

The move comes after a tricky few years, professionally speaking, in which big-name artists jumped ship to other labels, including Little Mix, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis and, just last week, Louis Tomlinson (one of those ex-One Direction fellas). Tomlinson was the only former One Direction member who chose to stick with Syco Entertainment for his post-break up solo venture.

Cowell had also struggled to achieve the dizzying heights of his former success with his recent signings, leading to much tabloid speculation that he's — oh, how did The Sun put it? — "lost his X-Factor".

But hey, let's not shed too many tears for the bloke. The multi-millionaire mogul is apparently excited about taking full control of the TV side of Syco Entertainment.

He told Deadline that he's come up with three new formats while in lockdown, though hasn't hinted at the details.

Let's remind ourselves how the 60-year-old got here.

The making of a mogul.

Simon Cowell's first million came courtesy of a duo of actors.

After spearheading a couple of failed labels in the early 80s, the Brit established S Records and, in 1995, persuaded stars of the TV drama series Soldier Soldier, Robson Green and Jerome Flynn, to sign with him and record the song "Unchained Melody", which they then performed on the show.

The song went to number one and helped him lure the likes of Five, Westlife and, yes, The Teletubbies.

But it was an idea he pitched with television producer Simon Fuller that rocketed him down the path to international success: Pop Idol. The 2001 British singing competition show went on to inspire various international versions.

Cowell even took one of the hosting chairs on the US spin-off, American Idol, the next year and, with his no-filter feedback, earned himself a reputation as the biggest arseh— sorry, meanie on the small screen.

Simon Cowell on American Idol. Image: Getty.

In 2004, he launched another television singing competition, because, hey, if the format ain't broke...

X-Factor, established under Syco Entertainment, is how acts like One Direction, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis and Little Mix got their start.

Oh, and let's not forget Britain's Got Talent, which is entirely different because it's also for magicians, and juggling dogs, and comedians etc. etc.

Cowell's personal life.

At the height of his fame, Simon Cowell had a six-year relationship with presenter Terri Seymour, but the pair split in 2008.

Cowell was then engaged to make-up artist, Mezhgan Hussainy, from 2010 to 2011.

In his typical acid-tongued style, he later described the relationship as "a mistake".

"I’m attracted to crazy women," he told The Times.

"I encourage crazy behaviour and I make them crazy... I’m attracted to certain personalities who are difficult to control."

Hmm.

The following year his private life was well and truly in the headlines courtesy of an un-authorised biography about him penned by respected BBC journalist, Tom Bower.

In the book, Sweet Revenge: The Intimate Life Of Simon Cowell, Bower sensationally quoted Cowell talking about a secret fling with fellow X-Factor judge Dannii Minogue in 2007: "I was like a schoolboy. She was foxy. She was a real man’s girl. Very feminine. It was genuine love," he was reported as saying.

More recently, the Australian singer appeared to have denied the claims, telling The Mirror in 2015, "If he says it’s the truth then that’s what he’s saying. But I don’t have anything to do with that."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman. Image: Getty.

But it wasn't until 2013 that Cowell started a relationship with Lauren Silverman, the woman who would become his wife and the mother of his child. Unfortunately for all involved, she happened to be married to his close friend at the time.

The situation went public when Cowell was named in an at-fault divorce filing by Andrew Silverman, who cited adultery. By then Silverman was pregnant with Cowell's child, Eric, who was born in 2014.

“I’m not proud of the circumstances, I can’t hold my head up about it,” he told the Mail on Sunday’s magazine Event in 2015.

"This was not something I planned."

He and Silverman remain together.

Feature image: Getty.