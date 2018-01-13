News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Georgia Love just showed us the new hair accessory that will dominate 2018.

News just in, this is going to be the hair trend for 2018.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it snap story, on arguably the biggest day of fashion in summer, Bachelorette Georgia Love just showed us the easiest hair trend anyone can master.

Yes, even you, person-still-trying-to-curl-their-hair-with-a-GHD-10-years-later. (No, just me?)

Giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her look for Melbourne’s Portsea Polo, the former Bachelorette and newsreader shared a picture of her simple messy pony, which her hairdresser loosely curled and then knotted with a silk scarf.

No bobby pins, no copious braiding worthy of a girl scout or 17 different products.

Love isn't the only one obsessed with hair scarves either. Late last year, fashion bible Vogue named them the next big "go-to summer accessory", reporting:

Keen to get your mitts on one right now? Click through the gallery below to see some fab options, or go into your nearest op-shop or vintage store for a thrifty alternative.

The hair scarf trend

Tags: beauty , fashion , georgia-love , hair , silk-scarves

Related Stories

Recommended