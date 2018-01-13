Georgia Love just showed us the new hair accessory that will dominate 2018.

News just in, this is going to be the hair trend for 2018.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it snap story, on arguably the biggest day of fashion in summer, Bachelorette Georgia Love just showed us the easiest hair trend anyone can master.

Yes, even you, person-still-trying-to-curl-their-hair-with-a-GHD-10-years-later. (No, just me?)

Giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her look for Melbourne’s Portsea Polo, the former Bachelorette and newsreader shared a picture of her simple messy pony, which her hairdresser loosely curled and then knotted with a silk scarf.

No bobby pins, no copious braiding worthy of a girl scout or 17 different products.

Love isn't the only one obsessed with hair scarves either. Late last year, fashion bible Vogue named them the next big "go-to summer accessory", reporting:

Keen to get your mitts on one right now? Click through the gallery below to see some fab options, or go into your nearest op-shop or vintage store for a thrifty alternative.

The hair scarf trend