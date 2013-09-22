News
Search

lifestyle

WATCH: Mia Freedman talks rules for working with her husband.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Mia and Jason have three children and 17 years of marriage under their belts, and together they run Mamamia.

Mia sits down with Monty Dimond of Show + Tell to talk about working with Jason, the lines they draw between work and home life, and why you simply can’t have laptops in bed.

Want to know why Jason has his own office? Watch below!

[Jason] has his own office, he’s the only one in the company who does. He’s like a man with his cave.

Show & Tell is about raw, honest and relaxed conversations with women (most of who you will recognise). We welcome everyone to join in on these conversation, even though at times it may feel like you shouldn’t be listening. Yummy recipes, pretty things for your home and what’s on our mind are also a part of Show & Tell.

Working with a spouse – could you do it? Or would you go absolutely batty? 

Tags: media , show-and-tell , video

