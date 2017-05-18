Should you be wearing undies to bed? A gyno weighs in.

So, earlier this week Bec Judd valiantly argued the merits of the G-string with her radio co-hosts Kate “Monty” Dimond and Yumi Stynes.

Speaking on KIIS FM’s 3pm Pick Up, Dimond confessed to preferring the comforts of the Bridget Jones-esque “granny” undies, but Judd insisted her less-is-more approach to undergarments was life-changing.

“Today I’m wearing a ‘Brazilian’ undie,” Judd she announced to the national radio audience.

“Not quite a full brief but not quite a G and these, I understand, are so annoying.

"They kind of creep up your bum and they don't quite cover your bum, so you always feel it. But with a G-string... it's like wearing a watch.

"For the first day or two, you feel it but then after that, you don't feel it at all. I always sleep in G-strings."

Each to their own, of course, but the final admission had some Mamamia readers a little perplexed.

"You shouldn't be sleeping with underwear on at all," one follower commented on our Facebook page.

"My gyno told me that your vagina needs time to air and if you are someone who suffers from a lot of recurring infections, like thrush, is it even more necessary."

Another suggested Judd must indeed have a "very well balanced system" to be able to rock a G-banger 24/7.

A straw poll of our office uncovered a mix of opinions on the matter, not to mention a variety of pajama preferences.

But whether flannelette lovers, T-shirt wearers or freewheelers in bed, most of us were indeed under the impression that breathable cotton briefs or nothing at all were the only two options for warding off a yeast infection.

To clear things up once and for all we consulted an expert, Melbourne gynaecologist Dr Joseph Sgroi.

He explained that yeast infections, which are the most common type of vaginal infection in women, are caused by an overgrowth of yeast -- or candida -- in the vagina.

Several things can contribute to the development of thrush; diabetes, hormonal changes (such as those brought on by pregnancy or the pill), some prescription medications or antibiotics or weakened immunity -- basically, anything that upsets the natural balance of bacteria in your nether regions.

According to Dr Sgroi, there have been a number of studies to determine of clothing -- particularly synthetic clothing -- should be placed definitively on the above list, but none were conclusive.

"It probably predisposes you to a little bit more of change in the bacteria that could lead to a yeast infection but whether you develop a yeast infection is dependent on you and your particular body," he explained.

"It’s all a bit of mixed bag - some say yeah it could go up, some say there’s absolutely no difference."

Interestingly, one study from 2004 found women drinking large amounts of cranberry juice to prevent UTIs and taking probiotics actually had higher levels of candida in their vaginas, Dr Sgroi said.

He also said many women may have thrush without showing typical symptoms (such as itching, cloudy vaginal discharge or pain during sex) and some actually increased their likelihood of developing symptoms through harsh cleansing practices like vaginal douching.

"The upshot of all of this is wear what you want to wear to bed, and if you find yourself getting symptoms then go and see a doctor," he said.

"And if at the end of the day you find you don’t get thrush when you’re wearing clothes to bed -- whether it be a G-string or flannel pajamas or whatever -- then continue choosing the option you prefer.

"If you do then go on and get thrush, there is a possibility the two things are related and, in that case, the thing to do would be to avoid that precipitant."

He encouraged any woman who might be worried they have an infection to have a chat to her doctor about it.