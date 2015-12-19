News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Introducing the easiest skincare routine ever - and it only costs $30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image supplied. 

Oil is your new best friend — coconut and jojoba especially. Get to using this stuff and watch your skin change.

At around $30 total for the prods, which will last for about six-eight months each, this also has to be the cheapest solution to skincare ever! (Post continues after video.) 

A few pointers.

If you have acne: don’t be afraid of oil, especially as your cleanser — but perhaps don’t use the jojoba every single day/night. Switch out for an oil free moisturiser like this one: Skinstitut Moisture Defence Oily Skin

If you have ageing skin: this is for you! But if you find that you get a bit too oily from the jojoba, just use this a couple of days a week. Also make sure you exfoliate with a gentle scrub like Skinstitut’s L-Lactic Cleanser.

Otherwise, just enjoy this simple routine and reap the benefits of natural oil with these prods: Nakula Organic Virgin Coconut Oil and 100% natural Australian Jojoba oil.

What are your favourite facial oils?

This article was originally published on Mollie Makeup. Read the original article here. You can find out more about Mollie on her website, Facebook page and on Instagram.

Facial oils we love.
Tags: coconut , jojoba , mamamia-tv , mollie-makeup , oil , routine , skincare

Related Stories

Recommended