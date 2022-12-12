'1 in 4 Gen Zers don’t want to have children. This is what I want them to know.'

In our approach to normalise motherhood, have we swung too far? A survey Forbes published this year found more than 1 in 4 Gen Zers don’t want to have children. The reasons? 89 per cent of these enjoy the flexibility in their lives and 70 per cent enjoy their alone time. Are our messy, unglamorous, real and raw feeds sending the wrong message to Gen Z?

Dear Gen Z,

When the prospect of children comes up in our conversations, I see the fear of God in your eyes. I see in there a vision of long days, sleepless nights, a loss of sanity and personal space, workplace struggles, mess, intervening in-laws, partner domestics, no sex, and worse, no champagne showers. And I am concerned I have given this fear to you.

That your family aspirations, or lack thereof, are driven by watching me, a millennial mother, circumnavigate the balance between babies, partners, work, financial security, mental health, travel and self-independence.

For background purposes, it is my generation of women who entered the parenting phase when perfect was the aesthetic and the book The 7 O'Clock Bedtime was essential breastfeeding reading. I started this book on the high hopes of being the model mother. On reading paragraph one, the failing if you miss the 7 o’clock bed train, I also left it at that.

It is my generation of mothers who rode postnatal depression in isolation for fear of speaking out, and who continued to play happy families, wave at the neighbours, and painfully juggle our relationships, our babies, and our careers in silence. And then we sort of snapped. And unravelled. And the unglamorous truths began to overflow. We started to share content we could relate to. The tears, the boredom, the trials, the spousal arguments, the tantruming toddlers, and the messy homes. And then we began to celebrate it. Which brings you to today's education on parenting and the whole vision of a life imploding you foresee on the arrival of two tiny, petite feet.

I remember waitressing at 21, getting myself through university and serving groups of mothers with babies in arms. I distinctly remember being completely mortified by them. They don't see you, they can't hold a conversation, they appear dishevelled and hurried, their tables are a violent mess. But from sitting on the other side, I know now mothers see very clearly. They simply prioritise better. They work more efficiently. They are time savvy and skilled in listening, understanding, discipline, negotiation, and planning. They are confident and powerful; their life views and priorities have changed making their delivery and approach concrete. And serving their kids baby chinos and freckle biscuits, you just aren't a high priority.

As I watch the mothers grow around me. I don't look at them now with alien wonderment; I feel inspired daily. They see, think, feel, empathise, respond, on another level. They have an acute awareness that has developed beyond the radius of their self-independence. They struggle, but they never call in sick. They show up daily. Sometimes this is very half-heartedly, laced with boredom and lack of sleep, but they are there. Unwavering.

Image: Supplied.

I mother like I bake. Messy, never measured, eggshells, flour, sugar everywhere, disorganised, and chaotic, some absolute outstanding results, many failures, many learnings, but full of love and intention. It is innate. Mothers are fierce, strong, a force.

This year I am celebrating a decade of being a mum. It is the most decorated, celebrated, purposeful, and adventurous 10 years of my life. I have run my own business, completed a Graduate Diploma, purchased a property, supported my husband’s demanding career, travelled extensively, moved internationally, learnt a language, changed careers, continued my love of dance, writing, photography, algebra, water sports, supported my mother through cancer, and spent many beautiful and full weekends with my close family and friends, drinking, dancing and laughing excessively. I have done this with more intention and grace than ever as my children have taught me again to love myself, my life, and those aspects that are most important.

Yes, I grieve my former self. I grieve, and daydream, about the woman who could have been before the roads diverged and I stepped fully (and optimistically) into motherhood. Most days I grieve her journey, her social circle, her professional development. I grieve her body and her unlined face. I aged five years in the time my first baby turned one. I am constantly jealous of my husband, who is a wonderful father, but steps daily into a celebrated career. Untarnished success after untarnished certificate after untarnished promotion. I am not going to sugar coat these feelings for you.

I often look back at the past 10 years and see my career hole. It makes me incredibly sad. Mothering is for want of two better words, uncivilised and unsophisticated. There is no one that turns around at the end of a big pitch, work project, dream client, that says you have done a brilliant job. There is no outside gratification, and definitely no inside gratification. You spend many nights in a grey shade of guilt or anxiety, staying up far too late with wine, chips and Netflix trying to catch a break and mourning your former fabulous self. But children don't blow up your world, they complement it and teach you to see again. You will gain a whole new dimension. Live life in 4D. Things will never look and feel so dark and relentless, but so complete, vivid and sharp as they do when you fall so dramatically, and without life-preservers, into motherhood.

Image: Supplied.

As a modern mother, you will learn not to treat parenting like a career platform, driving for success and ticking off goals. You won't get a promotion, you won't get an end-of-year bonus, you won't get a break or a holiday. Don't expect these, this is what will leave you feeling empty. The highs and lows, the roller-coaster, is not one you can compare to your previous life journey. Focus less on how you are feeling and let your children open your eyes. Your limitations aren’t children, they are your perceptions of what you perceive and what society tells you it should look like. The best thing I did as a new mother was travel Europe for four months with my six-month-old. You learn quickly on the road that there is no time or place for monotonous routine.

You will need to discover and find a new identity; this will be your biggest struggle. Give it time. Years. Don't stop searching for you in the journey, it will change like the waves of the seasons. And never let a book, films, your socials, friends, mothers' groups, medical staff, tell you who that person is now. You don't need to start wearing linen, dressing your baby in neutral, organic, sustainable clothing. You don't need to drop your Zimmermann, your Dissh, your Le Specs fames, your Louboutin heels for Grosby, and Katies. You don't need to be conventional, have a mortgage and a house in the suburbs, sign your children up for 15 extra-curriculum activities. Heck, you don't need a five-stage birth plan. That will be destined to fail on day one! Follow your heart and head. There will be many grey days, use these to reflect not on how awful it is but what you are learning. As modern women, don't we celebrate a challenge? This will be the biggest, soul destroying and rebuilding, most satisfying challenge of your life.

I'm not going into the office today. I'm going to sit in my child's classroom and make candy necklaces. I will be late, and my hair will look like some exotic bird has nested in it, but my children will see the most beautiful thing to step into the classroom since the Easter chocolate delivery in April. I can't wait. Tonight I'll hop back on email and clock back in to study. It's taken 10 years to get here, and it is a circus, a safari, I wake up to a new wild animal each morning. But I am the lioness. In this day, the hunter and provider. There is room for both.

Michele Owen is a mother of two small humans and a Digital Marketing Manager and Strategist. She is a hobby blogger and writer, currently residing in Paris. You can follow her life safaris and occasional musings at @micheleyvette_

Feature Image: Supplied.