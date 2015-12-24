News
real life

Beautiful short film about same-sex marriage proves love is love.

We hope you have a box of Kleenex handy because this short film about fictional same-sex couple Claire and Rachel is guaranteed to make you cry.

The Sydney-based filmmaker behind the project, called “We Will”, told Pedestrian.TV he was fed up by the government’s slow progress on marriage equality.

“Myself and a team of friends have been disappointed with the slow progress on marriage equality in Australia” Nicholas Lever said, “so we did the only thing we really knew how to do — we made a very lovely short film that normalises relationships between same-sex couples.”

The script was written by Nirrimi Firebrace and Samuel Leighton-Dore and beautifully captures the significance of recognition for the young people who are still being told that their relationships are unacceptable.

“This isn’t about my grandmother’s ring on the finger next to yours. It’s not about something old or something new,” the voice-over explains.

“It is about standing next to you and telling you that my world only started spinning once you said ‘yes’.

“I don’t want to say ‘I do’ because that would be too easy. I would rather say ‘we did’, when they said we shouldn’t. ‘We do’, when they said we wouldn’t. I’d rather say ‘we will’ even when they say we can’t.”

